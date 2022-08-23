ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

How One TikToker Convinced Folks He Was An AI-Generated Character

"The goal was never to trick people," creator Curt Skelton tells Input. "They did that to themselves." We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

Get A Doorbell Without The Annoying Wiring

Looking for a simple push-button doorbell that'll work wirelessly? This one requires no wiring and very little setup. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Not everyone wants to deal with the wiring of a traditional doorbell or the privacy implications of a doorbell camera. This easy wireless doorbell sets up in just a few minutes ands works like a charm.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

Hideki Kamiya — Looking Back, Pressing Forward

A chat with the legendary designer about his entry into the industry and his love of retro games. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickstarter#Timepiece#Playing Games#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Focus Timer
digg.com

What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?

It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
BITCOIN
digg.com

From Silk Road to Buying ETH: How Musician Tycho Went Crypto

Scott Hansen aka Tycho, the musician, producer, and songwriter, tells Decrypt's Kate Irwin how he caught the crypto bug and why he believes Web3 can change the music industry for the better. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have...
MUSIC
digg.com

4K Streaming For Less: Fire TV Stick 4K Is $20 Off Today

Want to stream Disney+, Hulu, YouTube and more at 4K? This tiny HDMI stick from Amazon is only $30 right now. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Amazon's wildly popular Fire TV Stick 4K is 40% off right now, and it's an excellent option for high-res streaming. Plus, the remote has Alexa built in for quick voice searching.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

We're Getting Deep Into Bourbon Cocktails For Fall

Relaxing with a different cocktail every night sounds pretty freakin' good. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Not only is this book of 100 bourbon cocktails well-suited for our home bar, it's also an excellent gift for any bourbon lovers in your friend group. Nearly a thousand...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
digg.com

Surfing Bitcoin Maximalism

For three days, thousands of Bitcoiners convened in the French coastal city of Biarritz to dive deep on Bitcoin, network, and promote Bitcoin maximalism. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
GAMBLING
digg.com

A New Approach To Car Batteries Is About To Transform EVs

Auto companies are designing ways to build a car’s fuel cells into its frame, making electric rides cheaper, roomier, and able to hit ranges of 620 miles. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy