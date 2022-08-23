ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

hoosierstateofmind.com

Indiana basketball: Strengths and weaknesses for 2022-23

Mike Woodson has a lot of strengths, and some weaknesses, for his Indiana basketball roster this upcoming season and things continue to trend in the right direction. The Hoosiers played strong basketball at times last season, but there are still some things that bring them down as a unit as we approach the 2022-23 season.
KLEWTV

Thunder on the Snake to Kick Off This Weekend

LEWISTON, ID– Thunder on the Snake is a jet river marathon race along the snake river, with up to ten racers competing this year. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve ever done in my life," said Director and racer Ryan Hudson. " I’ve done a lot of kinds of racing before and being on the river my whole life it’s just a blast, and there’s nothing else like it.”
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Lottery to Grant Classroom Wishlist to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher

LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.
KLEWTV

Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights

LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award

LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
LEWISTON, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire

CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston Police Department to increase emphasis patrols in school zones

LEWISTON, Idaho – The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) will increase emphasis patrols in school zones as the new school year begins. In a post to Facebook, LPD said the speed limit is 20 mph when the yellow lights are flashing. In some districts, the speed limit is 20 mph Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., as designated by posted school zone signs.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Moscow Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Looking For Stolen Dog

Pullman Police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen dog. Chubbs escaped his yard on Wednesday. As his 14 year old owner was chasing him a grey sedan possibly a Toyota or a Nissan stopped and encouraged Chubbs to jump in. The dog climbed into the vehicle and the driver took off. Anyone with information about Chubbs or the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop

The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

DUI Task Force takes to the streets

Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
Big Country News

Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms

KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
KAMIAH, ID

