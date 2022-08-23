LEWISTON, ID– Thunder on the Snake is a jet river marathon race along the snake river, with up to ten racers competing this year. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve ever done in my life," said Director and racer Ryan Hudson. " I’ve done a lot of kinds of racing before and being on the river my whole life it’s just a blast, and there’s nothing else like it.”

