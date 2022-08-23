Read full article on original website
hoosierstateofmind.com
Indiana basketball: Strengths and weaknesses for 2022-23
Mike Woodson has a lot of strengths, and some weaknesses, for his Indiana basketball roster this upcoming season and things continue to trend in the right direction. The Hoosiers played strong basketball at times last season, but there are still some things that bring them down as a unit as we approach the 2022-23 season.
KLEWTV
Thunder on the Snake to Kick Off This Weekend
LEWISTON, ID– Thunder on the Snake is a jet river marathon race along the snake river, with up to ten racers competing this year. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve ever done in my life," said Director and racer Ryan Hudson. " I’ve done a lot of kinds of racing before and being on the river my whole life it’s just a blast, and there’s nothing else like it.”
Idaho Lottery to Grant Classroom Wishlist to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher
LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery will make a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects to classrooms across Idaho with the help of their VIP Club players. Public school teachers are able to submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom.
Former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape denied request for new trial
BOISE, Idaho — A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will not be re-tried or acquitted. In April, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping of 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at his apartment after they had dinner together. von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of...
KLEWTV
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
elkhornmediagroup.com
State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire
CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston Police Department to increase emphasis patrols in school zones
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) will increase emphasis patrols in school zones as the new school year begins. In a post to Facebook, LPD said the speed limit is 20 mph when the yellow lights are flashing. In some districts, the speed limit is 20 mph Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., as designated by posted school zone signs.
Moscow Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
KHQ Right Now
Blankenship fire sparked by lightning in Asotin County near Clarkston
ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - State resources have been authorized for the Blankenship Fire burning in Asotin County near Clarkston. Firefighters say lightning started the fire Wednesday afternoon and it's already burning 200 acres. Right now, mostly farmland is burning so no evacuations are in place.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Looking For Stolen Dog
Pullman Police are seeking the public’s help locating a stolen dog. Chubbs escaped his yard on Wednesday. As his 14 year old owner was chasing him a grey sedan possibly a Toyota or a Nissan stopped and encouraged Chubbs to jump in. The dog climbed into the vehicle and the driver took off. Anyone with information about Chubbs or the case is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Investigating Driver Who Allegedly Refused To Pullover For Traffic Stop
The Pullman Police Department is investigating a driver who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning around 2:00. The officer tried to stop the driver of a white Ford Focus with Washington license place BDY2127 on South Grand Avenue. The stop was initiated for traffic violations. The driver allegedly refused to pullover and eventually sped up to 65 MPH on Fairmount Drive.
FOX 28 Spokane
Malden farmer’s ‘Food Bank Cow’ shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. – Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts...
Coeur d'Alene Press
DUI Task Force takes to the streets
Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms
KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
