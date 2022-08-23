ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine

Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage

AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’

Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip

Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
Sean Strickland still one fight away from UFC title shot? '100 percent,' says manager

SALT LAKE CITY – Although he’s coming off a loss, Sean Strickland might not be in as deep of a hole as initially perceived. Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) failed during a title eliminator against Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in July when he lost via first-round knockout, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily took a step back, according to his manager Tim Simpson, of Paradigm Sports.
Kamaru Usman Says He Never Considered Coasting In 5th Rd., 'Not Who I Am’

Kamaru Usman dominated Leon Edwards for the better part of 21 minutes, so why didn't the former welterweight champ just chill -- grab, wrestle, stay away -- in the 5th round of their UFC title fight? 'Cause that just ain't the Nigerian Nightmare's personality. TMZ Sports talked to 35-year-old Usman...
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
Taylor Starling Fires Back At Critics For Having Fan Site

Bare-Knuckle FC star Taylor Starling is firing back at those who criticize her for having a fan site. While it’s been well documented that a career in combat sports isn’t the most financially lucrative career for most, some female combat sports athletes have taken matters into their own hands.
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
