BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
Multi-millionaire Anthony Joshua asking cash-strapped Brits to feel sorry for him is an embarrassment to boxing
BOXING continues to embarrass itself. No matter how disappointed and frustrated he was, it was embarrassing to see Anthony Joshua asking this cash-strapped country to feel desperately sorry for him after he had just made £32.5million for 36 minutes of boxing. It was equally embarrassing to hear Tyson Fury's...
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine
Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Demetrious Johnson names the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record
Demetrious Johnson has named the lone UFC champion he believes has the best chance of breaking his defense record. “Mighty Mouse” indeed boasts the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson, 36, (30-4 MMA), currently competes in ONE Championship, after leaving the UFC back in...
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’
Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip
Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Islam Makhachev Will ‘Get Through’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke about the upcoming lightweight championship bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked contender Islam Makhachev. On October 22nd, the two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new lightweight champion after the title was vacated at UFC 274...
Sean Strickland still one fight away from UFC title shot? '100 percent,' says manager
SALT LAKE CITY – Although he’s coming off a loss, Sean Strickland might not be in as deep of a hole as initially perceived. Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) failed during a title eliminator against Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in July when he lost via first-round knockout, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily took a step back, according to his manager Tim Simpson, of Paradigm Sports.
TMZ.com
Kamaru Usman Says He Never Considered Coasting In 5th Rd., 'Not Who I Am’
Kamaru Usman dominated Leon Edwards for the better part of 21 minutes, so why didn't the former welterweight champ just chill -- grab, wrestle, stay away -- in the 5th round of their UFC title fight? 'Cause that just ain't the Nigerian Nightmare's personality. TMZ Sports talked to 35-year-old Usman...
Ben Askren Blasts Jorge Masvidal Over Call For Title Shot With Leon Edwards
Ben Askren took a shot at Jorge Masvidal for expressing a desire to fight for the welterweight title against Leon Edwards. “Funky” pointed out reasons why “Gamebred” shouldn’t get the nod. Now that Leon Edwards has been hailed the new welterweight king, Kamaru Usman’s past opponents...
Israel Adesanya reflects on Yoel Romero fight as the lowest point of his career: “That was the worst for me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya views his fight with Yoel Romero as the lowest moment of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ met ‘Soldier of God’ in the main event of UFC 248 in March 2020. The headliner was set to be the first title defense for the recently-crowned champion Adesanya. Despite high expectations heading in, the matchup wasn’t a thriller as fans hoped.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: UFC 278 fallout, Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and the 3 funniest moments in MMA history
Wow. This is weird. A weekend without major MMA happening (sorry, ONE Championship) doesn’t come around all that often. But coming on the heels of UFC 278, there is still a ton to talk about, so this week I’m trying to answer as many questions as possible. Buckle up.
Vitor Belfort set to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on October 15 in Sheffield, England
Vitor Belfort is stepping back inside the boxing ring and his dance partner will be Hasim Rahman Jr. During an event headlined by popular YouTuber KSI, the matchup was announced for DAZN X Series 002. The bout will be held in Sheffield, England on October 15. KSI’s Misfits Boxing will promote the event.
Taylor Starling Fires Back At Critics For Having Fan Site
Bare-Knuckle FC star Taylor Starling is firing back at those who criticize her for having a fan site. While it’s been well documented that a career in combat sports isn’t the most financially lucrative career for most, some female combat sports athletes have taken matters into their own hands.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
MiddleEasy
