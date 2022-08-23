ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’

Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
Nate Diaz Makes USADA Wait Around While He Smokes Marijuana In Front Of Them

Nate Diaz and weed smoking seem to go hand in hand, but in front of USADA?. There have been many strange stories told by UFC fighters about their encounters with the U.S Anti-Doing Agency (USADA) but Nate Diaz may take the cake. The USADA was put in place by the UFC to perform random drug testing on athletes both in and out of competition. Often USADA agents will arrive at a fighter’s house, gym, or anywhere really, unannounced and must take either blood or urine. On Friday one of these agents was met with a surprise when he paid Nate Diaz a visit.
Sean O’Malley Takes Over For Dana White In Latest Episode Of F–k It Friday

Sean O’Malley is stepping into Dana White’s shoes but it’s not to run the UFC. UFC president Dana White is a busy man. He oversees the UFC and most of its operations. He is at almost every UFC event, does media, and has a hand in matchmaking. For a man as busy as he is, White still has time for some fun. Recently on his social media, White has been running a little video series he calls “F–K It Friday.” In these 2 minutes shows, White tries different, unusual foods.
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip

Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’

Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
Vitor Belfort vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Boxing Match Set After Jake Paul Bout Cancellation

Vitor Belfort is set to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. in a boxing contest after the Jake Paul bout fell through. Former UFC middleweight champion Belfort has been picked up for a clash with Rahman Jr. Belfort will mark his return to action in the boxing ring after handily defeating the boxing legend and champion Evander Holyfield in Sep. 2021. Although the 45-year-old MMA veteran was tapped to welcome Oscar De La Hoya back from retirement. However, De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 and the bout was off the table.
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Theorize About USADA’s Intentions With Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith give their theories on the reason the USADA tested Paulo Costa during his weight cut. UFC 278 went off without a hitch last weekend in Salt Lake City, but that almost wasn’t the case. In the leadup to fight night all fighters must weigh in and officially make the agreed-upon weight for their respective fights. The days leading up to the weigh-ins are usually filled with athletes dehydrating themselves to drop 10-20 pounds of water. The experience is not pleasant and most fighters are a bit on edge during that time. On Friday morning before Paulo Costa woke for the final moments of his weight cut he had a visit from the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA.)
Christine Ferea Annihilates Taylor Starling In 47 Seconds To Defend Flyweight Title – BKFC 28 Results (Highlights)

Christine Ferea beat Taylor Starling at BKFC 28 in the first round. It was the first title defense of “Misfit” since stealing the flyweight belt from Britain Hart. Christine Ferea walked out of at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. as still the BKFC women’s flyweight champion after mauling her opponent Taylor Starling in just 47 seconds.
