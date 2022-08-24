Charges filed against suspects who tried to abduct 1-year-old child

Multiple charges have been filed against the two suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a 1-year-old girl in Long Beach in broad daylight.

"Having your child abducted is every parent's nightmare," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release.

According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women who were walking down the street with a baby girl in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street on Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held a fake gun to one of the women's heads and demanded she hand over the baby, police said.

The mother refused to hand over the child, and that's when 45-year-old Walter Sullivan pulled up in a car, "pointing a gun and firing what appeared to be BB pellets," the D.A.'s office said.

Wilson and Sullivan fled the scene but were later found in the 400 block of South Occidental Avenue in L.A. The two women and the baby girl were not injured during the incident, police said.

Wilson and Sullivan are each charged with one count each of attempted kidnapping of a victim under the age of 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Wilson was also charged with two counts of criminal threats. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday.