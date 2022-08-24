ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Gainesville

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dALKE_0hSSZT3400

A taxi driver responding to a call for service on Floyd Road was robbed at gunpoint last week, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the 46-year-old taxi driver responded to a call for a ride to the 1600 block of Floyd Road on Aug. 19.

Booth said an unknown number of suspects pointed guns at the driver and demanded money.

The taxi driver complied, and the suspects ran away, Booth said.

No one was injured.

They did not have information on how much money was involved.

Hall County deputies checked the area but did not find any suspects.

No information was provided on the suspects.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint

Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies

Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested

ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland man jailed after allegedly assaulting his mother

White County deputies had to forcibly remove a man from a home Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and injured his mother, sheriff’s officials say. At 6:50 p.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 23 Bear Lovers Court. The victim was visibly injured, leading deputies to attempt to contact her son, 37-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater, who they identified as the suspect.
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
WINDER, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police seek information in Wednesday night armed robbery

The owner of King Beverage on Big A Road in Toccoa suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during an armed robbery at the store. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were called to the store at 7:41 p.m., where the owner reported a man had come into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, black shirt, and black pants.
TOCCOA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Service#Taxi Driver#Guns
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville police warn public to ‘be vigilant’ after recent rash of auto thefts, break-ins

Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police looking for driver they believe shot at two girls as part of social media trend

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a social media trend turned dangerous in Cherokee County. At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 21, police say a red truck was possibly involved in an incident at Harmony on the Lakes subdivision in Holly Springs where someone in the truck shot at two children walking on the sidewalk with water pellets, police say.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
178
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy