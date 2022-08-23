Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Mistakes cost Burros in road loss to Falcons
PALMDALE – The Burroughs football team was on the road for the second game of the season visiting Riewer Field and the Palmdale Falcons. Burros fell 42-6 in a game where they showed improvements on both sides of the ball, but were mistakes made by a young squad cost them a chance to keep the game close or a possible win. The young program took a step forward as they were able to move the ball on offense, special team moved the ball to give the offense good field position, the defense was able to force the home team to punt and forced a fumble and scored a touchdown. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on his team’s performance.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros volleyball wins fourth straight game
LANCASTER – The Burroughs volleyball team was on the road looking to win its fourth straight game when they visited Lancaster High on Thursday night. Burros swept a tough Eagles squad 25-23, 25-17, and 26-16 to extend their winning streak to four games and continue to not drop a set in the season. Burros rallied to win a close first set, overcame an early injury and formation change in the second, before earning an easy win in the third set.
SoCal warming up Monday, with heat wave rolling in by midweek
An excessive heat watch has been issued for Southern California starting Wednesday as a triple-digit heat wave rolls in to the region.
Musician Larry Petree and wife, stranded on desert dirt road, found dead in bizarre tragedy
A beloved veteran musician of the Bakersfield Sound era has died. The bodies of Larry Petree and his wife Betty were discovered on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday afternoon.
foxla.com
Flash flooding washes out eastbound 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border. Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of...
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet
A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas
Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita
A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car
POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona. It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. The investigation is active and ongoing. SUGGESTED:. No other details...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
vvng.com
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
