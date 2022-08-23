PALMDALE – The Burroughs football team was on the road for the second game of the season visiting Riewer Field and the Palmdale Falcons. Burros fell 42-6 in a game where they showed improvements on both sides of the ball, but were mistakes made by a young squad cost them a chance to keep the game close or a possible win. The young program took a step forward as they were able to move the ball on offense, special team moved the ball to give the offense good field position, the defense was able to force the home team to punt and forced a fumble and scored a touchdown. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on his team’s performance.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO