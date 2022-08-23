ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Mistakes cost Burros in road loss to Falcons

PALMDALE – The Burroughs football team was on the road for the second game of the season visiting Riewer Field and the Palmdale Falcons. Burros fell 42-6 in a game where they showed improvements on both sides of the ball, but were mistakes made by a young squad cost them a chance to keep the game close or a possible win. The young program took a step forward as they were able to move the ball on offense, special team moved the ball to give the offense good field position, the defense was able to force the home team to punt and forced a fumble and scored a touchdown. Head Coach Tom Foisy spoke on his team’s performance.
PALMDALE, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros volleyball wins fourth straight game

LANCASTER – The Burroughs volleyball team was on the road looking to win its fourth straight game when they visited Lancaster High on Thursday night. Burros swept a tough Eagles squad 25-23, 25-17, and 26-16 to extend their winning streak to four games and continue to not drop a set in the season. Burros rallied to win a close first set, overcame an early injury and formation change in the second, before earning an easy win in the third set.
LANCASTER, CA
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Palmdale, CA
Tehachapi, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Missing man was camping at Lake Hemet

A man camping at Lake Hemet is missing from the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Martin Leon, 58, of the Banning Pass area, was last seen at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Lake Hemet Campground. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas

Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
SAN DIMAS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita

A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car

POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona. It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. The investigation is active and ongoing. SUGGESTED:. No other details...
POMONA, CA
vvng.com

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed in a late-night multi-vehicle traffic collision on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. It happened at 12:27 am, on Sunday, August 21, 2022, on the northbound I-15, south of Bear Valley Road. The crash involved 4-5 vehicles including a Mercedez C300 that overturned and landed along the right shoulder in a drainage ditch.
HESPERIA, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA

