This classic automobile is a great example of an old-school racer. This Packard is a great show of the sort of performance cars you could find back in the earlier days of automotive creation. It may not seem like much in our modern world of incredibly high horsepower and torque american sports cars. However, when you take into consideration the fact that the first car to boast 300 horsepower was built in the 1950s, this Packard seems far ahead of its time. Built in 1940, this vehicle was faster than almost anything else on the road at the time which originally made it iconic. Nowadays, the Packard automobile manufacturer is one of the most desirable and valuable brands whose name practically brands a vehicle as masterfully crafted and highly sought-after.

