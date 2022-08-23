Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals take emphatic victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston
Manchester Originals defeated Birmingham Phoenix as they secured a dominant victory at Edgbaston. The Originals left Phoenix needing to reach a target of 155 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Phil Salt made the major contribution to the Manchester team's 154 for six wickets total, scoring 56...
SkySports
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes hit hundreds; England dominate South Africa on day two at Emirates Old Trafford
Ben Stokes scored a superbly-paced 12th Test century and Ben Foakes his first at home as England seized complete control of the second Test against South Africa on a dominant day two at Emirates Old Trafford. Stokes (103 off 163) notched his first ton since becoming skipper, sharing a 173-run...
SkySports
The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's
A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
SkySports
The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix falter in play-off pursuit with defeat to Manchester Originals
Birmingham Phoenix failed to book their spot in The Hundred play-offs as they succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Manchester Originals, who in turn stay in the hunt for a top-three spot with a game to go. Story of the match. Birmingham would have guaranteed their passage through to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
The Hundred: Mady Villiers' four-wicket haul sees Oval Invincibles humble London Spirit to secure top-three spot
Mady Villiers put in a stunning performance at Lord's, taking four wickets as the Oval Invincibles bowled out London Spirit for just 80, to wrap up a dominant nine-wicket victory and secure qualification to the latter stages of The Hundred. The right-arm off-spinner bowled out four opponents in four sets...
SkySports
Liam Livingstone ruled out of The Hundred with ankle injury on same day he is picked first in BBL draft
England white-ball star Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred with an ankle injury. Livingstone will be replaced in the Birmingham Phoenix squad by Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger, who joins the team immediately ahead of their home fixture against Manchester Originals on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss' English cricket high-performance review recommends reduction to county cricket schedule
A slimmed-down top division in the County Championship and a reduction in overall playing days are among the initial recommendations of Sir Andrew Strauss' high-performance review into English cricket. On Friday, Strauss made public the consultation document his review sent to the first-class counties on Thursday evening. The document states...
SkySports
NZ Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price defeats fellow countryman Jonny Clayton to sign off in style Down Under
Gerwyn Price reeled off six consecutive legs to defeat his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton and claim the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton on Saturday. The world No 1 was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to win in New Zealand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh
Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
SkySports
Rotherham 2-0 Birmingham: Richard Wood double steers Millers to victory
Two goals from evergreen defender Richard Wood helped Rotherham to a 2-0 win against Birmingham. The central defender and skipper, who turned 37 during the off-season, struck in either half to keep Rotherham's unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season going. Wood, who also netted in the Millers' last...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin duo the ones to beat in feature Yarmouth handicap
An excellent Yarmouth card with a £20,000 handicap alongside some Group action from Deauville – featuring Hollie Doyle – headlines an exciting Sunday on Sky Sports Racing. 2:15 Yarmouth - Bin Suroor double-handed in feature. The Moulton Nurseries Handicap (2:15) looks the highlight on the Yarmouth card...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda misses out on world No 1 at CP Women's Open as Paula Reto wins in Canada
Paula Reto held off a late challenge from Nelly Korda to claim a maiden LPGA Tour title with a one-shot victory a the CP Women's Open in Canada. The South African carded back-to-back 67s over the weekend at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to end the week on 19 under and a shot clear of Korda and South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi.
GOLF・
SkySports
Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second
Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.
SkySports
Winter Hill Stakes: Richard Kingscote bags big-race Windsor double with Regal Reality and Cresta
Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote enjoyed a stellar Saturday at Windsor with success in both the August Stakes and Winter Hill Stakes with Regal Reality and Cresta respectively. That pair of victories was supplemented with success on Magical Merlin (Harry and Roger Charlton) earlier on the night, giving Kingscote a treble...
SkySports
Georgia Stanway exclusive interview: My heart and head are at Bayern Munich
The lives of many of England's Euros heroes have changed forever but none more so than Georgia Stanway. While team-mates were still celebrating their success, Stanway was sitting at home packing her bags for another huge adventure - her move to Bayern Munich. She was in Germany less than a week after that famous night at Wembley.
Comments / 0