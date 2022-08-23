ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

The Hundred: Will Jacks leads Oval Invincibles past London Spirit in front of record crowd at Lord's

A half-century from opening batsman Will Jacks coupled with Sam Curran's three wickets helped the Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit in The Hundred. A record crowd of 27,448 spectators flocked to Lord's as a good all-round performance saw the Invincibles become the first visiting team to chase down a target at the home of cricket this season, allowing them to inflict the second defeat of the competition on London Spirit.
SkySports

Derby County 2-1 Peterborough: David McGoldrick nets late winner to beat 10-man Posh

Substitute David McGoldrick scored a stoppage-time winner as Derby came from behind to beat 10-man Peterborough 2-1. Josh Knight put Peterborough ahead after Nathan Thompson was sent off but Jason Knight levelled before McGoldrick pounced to maintain Derby's 100 per cent home record. Derby had enough chances to have been...
SkySports

Rotherham 2-0 Birmingham: Richard Wood double steers Millers to victory

Two goals from evergreen defender Richard Wood helped Rotherham to a 2-0 win against Birmingham. The central defender and skipper, who turned 37 during the off-season, struck in either half to keep Rotherham's unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season going. Wood, who also netted in the Millers' last...
SkySports

Flying Childers: The Platinum Queen set for Doncaster date as Richard Fahey's filly bids to bounce back from Nunthorpe second

Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen will bid to get back on the winning trail in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. So impressive when dominating her rivals in a conditions event at Goodwood, Richard Fahey's filly justified the boldness of her connections at York last week by beating all bar Highfield Princess, having been supplemented to take on her elders at a cost of £40,000.
SkySports

Georgia Stanway exclusive interview: My heart and head are at Bayern Munich

The lives of many of England's Euros heroes have changed forever but none more so than Georgia Stanway. While team-mates were still celebrating their success, Stanway was sitting at home packing her bags for another huge adventure - her move to Bayern Munich. She was in Germany less than a week after that famous night at Wembley.
