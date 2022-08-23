Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
MotorAuthority
2025 Cadillac Celestiq, 2024 Jeep Jeepster, Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red: Today's Car News
The 2025 Cadillac Celestiq is already testing on public roads in prototype form. The early test car looks nearly identical to the near-production concept shown in July, but there are new details such as a charging door and front sensors, including lidar. It appears to be massive, with an impressive presence.
motor1.com
UK: Ford Mustang GT drag races Mustang Mach-E GT: V8 versus EV
We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.
fordauthority.com
New Roush P-51B Mustang Possibly Spotted With Jack Roush Himself
Aside from being the founder, CEO, and co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Jack Roush is also the Chairman of the Board of Roush Enterprises – the parent company for Roush Racing, Roush Industries, Roush Performance, and Roush CleanTech. Roush Performance has forged its name developing and selling go-fast goodies for the Ford Mustang for years now, as well as complete, turnkey pony cars packing lots of extra performance. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted what could be the next in that line of products – a new Roush P-51B Mustang.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
topgear.com
Behold: the €5m Bugatti Mistral, a W16-engined Speedster
A goodbye to that incredible 8.0-litre powerhouse, wrapped up in just 99 extraordinary limited editions. Skip 26 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the Mistral, the car with which Bugatti is bidding farewell to the internal combustion...
motor1.com
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe hits 203 mph top speed on Autobahn with ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
S550: Is a Used 2015 Ford Mustang Worth It?
The S550 generation of pony car started with the 2015 Ford Mustang. For the 2015 Mustang, Ford used an independent rear suspension and Coyote V8 engine to make a sharp car. The post S550: Is a Used 2015 Ford Mustang Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Zenvo's New Hypercar Will Have A Hybrid V12 With Up To 1,800 HP
This past week has been chock-full of mesmerizing reveals from Monterey Car Week, with plenty of hypercars raising the bar for performance once again. It was also an opportunity for some niche automakers to show the well-heeled a glimpse of their future plans, which Danish hypercar company Zenvo teased would be part of its attraction at The Quail.
US News and World Report
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT: Muscle Car of the Future
The Dodge Challenger and Charger, including their monstrous supercharged Hellcat V8s, will go away after 2023. That's when the Dodge era of high-performance electrification will arrive. The company presented a preview of that EV future with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. It's a retro-styled electric coupe with an all-new electric propulsion system like no other in the marketplace.
