The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO