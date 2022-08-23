Read full article on original website
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Obama Economist Blasts Biden Student Loan Forgiveness: Gasoline on a Fire
Pouring roughly a "half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless," Jason Furman said.
Biden Compares Those Who Paid Student Loans to Billion-Dollar Businesses
Biden shut down critics of his student debt forgiveness plan, saying it was just as "unfair" as billion-dollar businesses receiving "all the tax credits."
President Joe Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
President Joe Biden announced his long awaited plan to tackle student loan debt on Wednesday, cancelling $10,000 of debt for millions of people, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who received Pell Grants.
Washington Examiner
Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
These student-loan borrowers are left out of Biden's $10,000 in debt cancellation
Borrowers who have incomes over $125,000 or loans through private companies are among the ones left out of Biden's debt forgiveness.
White House won’t give price tag for student loan plan
The White House is declining to give a price tag for President Biden’s decision to forgive student loan debts for millions of Americans amid attacks by Republicans that the plan will add to the deficit and increase inflation. White House officials have spent the 24 hours since the forgiveness...
What Biden's student debt plan will do to the US economy
President Joe Biden's student loan plan is a potential game changer for Americans drowning in debt. And yet the impact on the economy at large is likely to be so tiny that it will be hard to measure.
FOXBusiness
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
Biden announces student loan debt relief plan
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration would forgive student loan debt for many borrowers and would extend a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31 of this year.
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Biden decision to forgive student-loan debt may come Wednesday -source
Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a decision to forgive student loan debt as early as Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
On The Money — Will Biden’s student loan wipe out drive inflation?
We break down whether President Biden’s plan to ease financial pressure on American households could make the problem worse. We’ll also look at a better-than-expected economic growth report for the second quarter and a looming ban on buying gas-powered cars. But first, Biden’s approval rating just hit the...
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
White House says student loan forgiveness plan will cost $24 billion a year
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. plan announced this week to forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students will cost roughly $24 billion a year assuming that three quarters of those eligible take up the offer, the White House said.
