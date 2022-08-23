Read full article on original website
Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon fan he accused of having ‘700 drinks’
‘Tis the season for ridiculous lawsuits, apparently. Nick Kyrgios is being sued by a woman whom he accused of being drunk while attending a match at Wimbledon this summer. Kyrgios was facing Novak Djokovic in the finals at Wimbledon on July 10 and lost in four sets. During the third set, the Australian tennis player complained to the chair umpire about a fan distracting him while he was serving. Kyrgios said the fan was “drunk out of her mind” and talking to him during the middle of games.
