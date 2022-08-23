For the first time since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears spoke at length about the nearly 14-year conservatorship that left her “completely traumatized,” revealing new details in an audio recording the singer uploaded to YouTube. In the dramatic 22-minute clip, which was posted as an “unlisted” link Sunday night, Spears pulls no punches, blaming her family for exploiting and abandoning her until she finally gathered the strength to fight back. “They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” she says in the raw and devastating voice memo. “I get...

