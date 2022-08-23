Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Marriage
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, remains in custody in Russia, where she's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport earlier this year. Russian authorities claim to have found hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
Secret Boyfriend and Alleged Family Abuse: 8 Revelations from Britney’s New Message to Fans
For the first time since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears spoke at length about the nearly 14-year conservatorship that left her “completely traumatized,” revealing new details in an audio recording the singer uploaded to YouTube. In the dramatic 22-minute clip, which was posted as an “unlisted” link Sunday night, Spears pulls no punches, blaming her family for exploiting and abandoning her until she finally gathered the strength to fight back. “They literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt like. My family threw me away,” she says in the raw and devastating voice memo. “I get...
Comments / 0