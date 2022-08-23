ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Impact Windows of Cape Coral Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Cape Coral, FL – August 27, 2022 – Impact Windows of Cape Coral, a premier producer of storm resistant impact windows and doors, reveals the launch of their freshly revamped internet site. The new internet site will better cement Impact Windows of Cape Coral’s online reputation as an ingenious and solution driven company within the storm window sector. The brand-new site is consumer-orientated and also user-friendly, making it possible for potential customers to conveniently browse hurricane windows.
Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch

A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
Lee Health’s skilled nursing facility sells for $46 million

DK Lee Memorial LLC purchased the 58,293-square-foot Gulf Coast Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers from Plantation Medical Center SNU LLC for $46.7 million. SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller.
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fort Myers Aquatic Center renovations cost more than expected

In this Gulfshore Business report, staying cool under the Florida sun can be a challenge, and keeping public pools open can be a monumental task. Public pools tend to be a big deal, especially in the kind of heat Southwest Florida experiences. Public pools can also be a big expense,...
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
RSW reports July passenger traffic

During July, 671,225 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to July 2021; however, still the second-best July in the 39-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 13% compared to last year. The traffic leader in July was Delta with 177,355 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,296), American (122,450), JetBlue (72,852) and United (68,847). RSW had 5,213 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26% compared to July 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 16,000 operations, a 58% increase compared to July 2021, which made it the best single month at Page Field in nearly 40 years.
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations

A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
Dog parks and play areas in Fort Myers & the Beach

We are lucky in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach to have many great dog parks to enjoy with our favorite pups. Dog parks are a great place for our pups to play unleashed and meet new friends! Not sure about how dog parks work or if your dog is ready for one? Check out our etiquette and rules tips at the bottom of this story.
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million

Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
