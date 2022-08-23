During July, 671,225 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to July 2021; however, still the second-best July in the 39-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 13% compared to last year. The traffic leader in July was Delta with 177,355 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,296), American (122,450), JetBlue (72,852) and United (68,847). RSW had 5,213 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26% compared to July 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 16,000 operations, a 58% increase compared to July 2021, which made it the best single month at Page Field in nearly 40 years.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO