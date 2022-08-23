Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
DaRuMa restaurant closing after more than 30 years in North Naples
After starting a local dynasty and hosting special occasions for more than 30 years, the North Naples location of DaRuMa Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar will permanently close Sunday. The original DaRuMawill be demolished this year as part of the redevelopment project for One Naples, a mixed-use venture by...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Third location of Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Collier County
The third location in Collier County for Jersey Mike’s Subs opened Wednesday at 6845 Collier Blvd. in East Naples. The sandwich shop is the first business in a new three-unit building in the Restaurant Row section of Freedom Square. Owned by Naples residents and brothers Matthew and Patrick Mastrorilli and operating partner Joseph “Jersey Joe” Davidson, the local franchise partners plan additional locations in 2023 for the Jersey Mike’s chain. The next location is already under construction at 9985 Business Circle in East Naples and they are looking for a store site on Marco Island, Matthew Mastrorilli said. “We’d love to do more,” he said. The new Jersey Mike’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Third mixed-use project proposed for Gateway Triangle in East Naples
A third mixed-use project could be a possibility for the Bayshore Gateway Triangle near the intersection of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 1 East, where Metropolitan Naples and The Ellington have already been approved for that busy corner just outside the Naples city limits. A 2.18 acre, four-parcel collection immediately to...
Fort Myers Beach sounds off as new Bayside Park Project nears completion
After months of renovation, Bayside Park will finally be open Tuesday. It’s one of a few projects currently underway on Fort Myers Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples residential real estate inventory continues upswing
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, was up 88% in July 2022 compared to July 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 34% and 43%, respectively, while new listings decreased 15%. The median closed price increased 16% from June 2021 to $545,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 26 days.
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
helpmechas.com
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW reports July passenger traffic
During July, 671,225 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to July 2021; however, still the second-best July in the 39-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 13% compared to last year. The traffic leader in July was Delta with 177,355 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,296), American (122,450), JetBlue (72,852) and United (68,847). RSW had 5,213 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26% compared to July 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 16,000 operations, a 58% increase compared to July 2021, which made it the best single month at Page Field in nearly 40 years.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples-based wealth management firm breaks from Wells Fargo, goes independent
Moran Wealth Management, an investment management practice based in North Naples, announced its exit from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network and its launch as an independent registered investment adviser. A boutique financial advisory practice with more than $4 billion of assets under management, the practice provides comprehensive investment services for investors through personalized and customizable strategies. Moran Wealth Management, which has an office at 5801 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 110, was founded more than three decades ago and encompasses a team of more than 36 employees, many of whom are equity partners.
luxuryrealestate.com
Things To Do in Naples
Let’s explore the many incredible things to do in Naples. Over 700 restaurants, fabulous beaches, great eco-system, tropical lifestyle and outdoor activities year round, Naples has something for everyone! Naples is a city with a small town feel, located on southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast. Enjoy palm tree lined avenues in this affluent paradise destination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Riverdale Shopping Center in Fort Myers sells for $14.5 million
Real Sub LLC purchased Riverdale Shopping Center at 14561 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers from GB Riverdale LLC for $14,575,000. The property last sold in 2020 for $2.75 million.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral
Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Aquatic Center renovations cost more than expected
In this Gulfshore Business report, staying cool under the Florida sun can be a challenge, and keeping public pools open can be a monumental task. Public pools tend to be a big deal, especially in the kind of heat Southwest Florida experiences. Public pools can also be a big expense,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Christmas Tree Shops opens Sunday in Coconut Point
Christmas Tree Shops will launch its first location in South Florida on Sunday at Coconut Point in Estero. The 35,000-square-foot store replaces Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in February 2021 at the regional outdoor mall. The new retail outlet at 8020 Mediterranean Drive is between Michaels and Ross Dress for Less near SuperTarget.
City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors
City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
Comments / 3