Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Christmas Tree Shops opens Sunday in Coconut Point
Christmas Tree Shops will launch its first location in South Florida on Sunday at Coconut Point in Estero. The 35,000-square-foot store replaces Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in February 2021 at the regional outdoor mall. The new retail outlet at 8020 Mediterranean Drive is between Michaels and Ross Dress for Less near SuperTarget.
lifeinnaples.net
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH TO HOST AN “EVENING ON FIFTH”
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH TO HOST A SPECIAL “EVENING ON FIFTH” TO BENEFIT THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE FOR CITY OF NAPLES. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) is partnering with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38to host a special “Evening on Fifth” on Thursday, September 8. The event will boost community awareness of the Fraternal Order of Police and help it fundraise for charitable programs benefitting the community.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Third location of Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Collier County
The third location in Collier County for Jersey Mike’s Subs opened Wednesday at 6845 Collier Blvd. in East Naples. The sandwich shop is the first business in a new three-unit building in the Restaurant Row section of Freedom Square. Owned by Naples residents and brothers Matthew and Patrick Mastrorilli and operating partner Joseph “Jersey Joe” Davidson, the local franchise partners plan additional locations in 2023 for the Jersey Mike’s chain. The next location is already under construction at 9985 Business Circle in East Naples and they are looking for a store site on Marco Island, Matthew Mastrorilli said. “We’d love to do more,” he said. The new Jersey Mike’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
DaRuMa restaurant closing after more than 30 years in North Naples
After starting a local dynasty and hosting special occasions for more than 30 years, the North Naples location of DaRuMa Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar will permanently close Sunday. The original DaRuMawill be demolished this year as part of the redevelopment project for One Naples, a mixed-use venture by...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Ft. Myers Restaurants
The town of Fort Myers on Florida’s resplendent Gulf Coast has a wonderful and fascinating history. As settlers came to build their new lives here after the war, it became known as a “cow town,” the place where cattlemen drove their herds through the streets to its port.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors
City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.
WINKNEWS.com
Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
J. Alexander’s Restaurant replacing Buca di Beppo in North Naples
J. Alexander’s Restaurant, an established upscale dining concept, plans to open its first Southwest Florida location next spring in the North Naples space vacated this month by Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, which operated at 8860 Tamiami Trail N. for more than 20 years. Expect the new J. Alexander’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
drifttravel.com
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S PREMIERE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO FORT MYERS
The award-winning 10-day festival highlights the creative talent behind some of country music’s biggest hits. Modeled initially on Key West’s Songwriters Festival held in May, Island Hopper has now become an international festival – providing guests and artists with three unique locations to enjoy the festival. The...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
WINKNEWS.com
Leader of Fort Myers drug-trafficking ring indicted on murder-for-hire charges
A man who previously pled guilty to conspiracy as leader of a drug trafficking ring has been charged with murder-for-hire. Marvin Harris, Jr., 24, aka “Mesh,” was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder-for-hire and interstate murder-for-hire. According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harris Jr....
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
WINKNEWS.com
Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous
The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
Comments / 0