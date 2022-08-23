The third location in Collier County for Jersey Mike’s Subs opened Wednesday at 6845 Collier Blvd. in East Naples. The sandwich shop is the first business in a new three-unit building in the Restaurant Row section of Freedom Square. Owned by Naples residents and brothers Matthew and Patrick Mastrorilli and operating partner Joseph “Jersey Joe” Davidson, the local franchise partners plan additional locations in 2023 for the Jersey Mike’s chain. The next location is already under construction at 9985 Business Circle in East Naples and they are looking for a store site on Marco Island, Matthew Mastrorilli said. “We’d love to do more,” he said. The new Jersey Mike’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

