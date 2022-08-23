Read full article on original website
4 Great Places to Visit in FloridaLincoln ReportFlorida State
Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, FloridaDaniella CressmanNaples, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool OffPSki17Naples, FL
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone ProjectL. CaneNaples, FL
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DaRuMa restaurant closing after more than 30 years in North Naples
After starting a local dynasty and hosting special occasions for more than 30 years, the North Naples location of DaRuMa Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar will permanently close Sunday. The original DaRuMawill be demolished this year as part of the redevelopment project for One Naples, a mixed-use venture by...
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowners in Lee County hit with increased property tax rates
If you got a TRIM notice and you aren’t homesteaded, you might be getting priced out of home ownership. Although the market value of your home going up is exciting, there is a price you have to pay for that. It means your property taxes could go up dramatically.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County study promotes higher recycling rates
Residents of Collier County may be asked to share their recycling habits through a pilot study in collaboration with WM, or Waste Management, and The Recycling Partnership. Collier County received a great reputation for recycling rates in recent years. For the first time, Collier County achieved a recycling rate of 75% in 2021, recycling 1.5 million tons of the 2 million total waste collected. Only five counties in Florida reached the 75% rate, Lee County being the top at 81%.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
Fort Myers Beach sounds off as new Bayside Park Project nears completion
After months of renovation, Bayside Park will finally be open Tuesday. It’s one of a few projects currently underway on Fort Myers Beach.
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW reports July passenger traffic
During July, 671,225 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. This was a decrease of 17.6% compared to July 2021; however, still the second-best July in the 39-year history of the airport. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 13% compared to last year. The traffic leader in July was Delta with 177,355 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (132,296), American (122,450), JetBlue (72,852) and United (68,847). RSW had 5,213 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26% compared to July 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 16,000 operations, a 58% increase compared to July 2021, which made it the best single month at Page Field in nearly 40 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Christmas Tree Shops opens Sunday in Coconut Point
Christmas Tree Shops will launch its first location in South Florida on Sunday at Coconut Point in Estero. The 35,000-square-foot store replaces Bed Bath & Beyond, which closed in February 2021 at the regional outdoor mall. The new retail outlet at 8020 Mediterranean Drive is between Michaels and Ross Dress for Less near SuperTarget.
gulfshorebusiness.com
North Naples-based wealth management firm breaks from Wells Fargo, goes independent
Moran Wealth Management, an investment management practice based in North Naples, announced its exit from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network and its launch as an independent registered investment adviser. A boutique financial advisory practice with more than $4 billion of assets under management, the practice provides comprehensive investment services for investors through personalized and customizable strategies. Moran Wealth Management, which has an office at 5801 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 110, was founded more than three decades ago and encompasses a team of more than 36 employees, many of whom are equity partners.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Third location of Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Collier County
The third location in Collier County for Jersey Mike’s Subs opened Wednesday at 6845 Collier Blvd. in East Naples. The sandwich shop is the first business in a new three-unit building in the Restaurant Row section of Freedom Square. Owned by Naples residents and brothers Matthew and Patrick Mastrorilli and operating partner Joseph “Jersey Joe” Davidson, the local franchise partners plan additional locations in 2023 for the Jersey Mike’s chain. The next location is already under construction at 9985 Business Circle in East Naples and they are looking for a store site on Marco Island, Matthew Mastrorilli said. “We’d love to do more,” he said. The new Jersey Mike’s is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Central Avenue and 5th Street scheduled to close for construction
The intersection of Central Ave and 5th Street in Naples will be closed for construction starting Monday
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
City of Cape Coral warns residents of unlicensed contractors
City officials say that it's been an ongoing issue, so much so that they posted an alert on their social media pages this week to remind those who may be looking to hire one.
capecoralbreeze.com
Shoppers welcomed to new ALDI in Cape
ALDI has announced the opening of its new Cape Coral store at 2615 Santa Barbara Blvd., on Aug. 18. The new location is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer...
WINKNEWS.com
Good Samaritan returns lost car keys, driver’s license and cash found at Lovers Key
Forget trying to find a needle in a haystack. Try finding a car key in the Gulf of Mexico. Peter and Michaele Cazares moved to Estero six years ago and promised themselves to go to the beach at least once a week. After a beach theft on vacation years back,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million
2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
WINKNEWS.com
Avelo Airlines launches 3 new non-stop routes from RSW
Avelo Airlines is adding three new routes from Fort Myers via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW): Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; and two cities in Michigan: Kalamazoo and Lansing. According to the company, introductory one-way fares from RSW are starting at $69. The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
