The cost of fuel continues to drop in the Gem State and across the country, though Idaho drivers are still paying more at the pump than motorists in all but six states. Idaho’s average cost of gas as of Friday was $4.61 per gallon, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week, 40 cents cheaper than a month ago and 81 cents more expensive than one year ago, according to information from AAA. ...

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO