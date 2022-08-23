Read full article on original website
Related
Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans
Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network held a press conference on Thursday morning to highlight its efforts to urge federal and state policymakers to enact long-term housing solutions. Representatives from Saint Alphonsus Health System, the Idaho...
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
Despite high gas prices in Idaho, national average continues to fall. Will Gem State catch up?
The cost of fuel continues to drop in the Gem State and across the country, though Idaho drivers are still paying more at the pump than motorists in all but six states. Idaho’s average cost of gas as of Friday was $4.61 per gallon, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week, 40 cents cheaper than a month ago and 81 cents more expensive than one year ago, according to information from AAA. ...
Idaho State Journal
Critchfield ponders ‘new culture’ for education
Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, the Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, isn’t running against the two-term incumbent that she defeated in May’s primary election. But she makes it clear that, if elected, it will not be business as usual in Idaho’s Department of Education. Critchfield...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State Journal
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Idaho State Journal
Feds warn of so-called rainbow fentanyl in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two notable seizures of a brightly-colored version of fentanyl this week in the Portland, Oregon, area have prompted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to warn people to be on the lookout for it.
Idaho State Journal
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.
New-look Marsh Valley stumbles at Rocky Mountain Rumble
With a brand new Belnap both under center and at head coach, the Marsh Valley Eagles were plagued by penalties, big plays and a non-existent run game on Friday, falling to the South Summit Wildcats 47-13 at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg. The opening contest of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Rumble started ominously for the Eagles, who won the coin toss and deferred, with the Wildcats electing to receive. Wildcat receiver Caleb Thompson snuck behind the Marsh Valley secondary and hauled in a pass perfectly lofted...
Comments / 0