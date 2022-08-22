Read full article on original website
After Cross-Examining Ex-Wife, Trevor Summers Decides Not Testify in Own Defense at Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Trial
In a half-hour span on Friday morning, an accused attempted murderer acting as his own attorney declined to testify in his own defense, rested his case, got into a back-and-forth with the judge about the law, and ultimately lost his motion for an acquittal. Trevor Summers, 45, previously cross-examined the...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas
Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
More than a decade later, arrest made in murder of Tennessee woman Karen Swift
More than a decade later, an arrest has been made in the Karen Swift cold case. Wife and mother of four Karen Johnson Swift disappeared after a Halloween party in Dyersburg, Tennessee on October 29, 2011. About six weeks later, her body was found two miles away from her home in a cemetery.
Major update in case of monster who kidnapped a bus full of 26 school kids and buried them alive
A MONSTER who kidnapped a school bus full of children and then buried them alive in what became the largest mass kidnapping in US history has been granted parole after 46 years. Frederick Woods, 70, was 24 years old when he was one of three vile men who hijacked a...
Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it
The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
Arrest made in brutal 1982 killing of a California teenager, officials say
A 75-year-old man was arrested last week and charged in the 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl in California after DNA connected him to the scene, officials announced Tuesday.
A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station
A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.
Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
Texas man who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing his two teen daughters
A Texas man who had been sought by police for 12 years was convicted Tuesday of killing his teenage daughters and sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said. Yaser Said, 65, spent almost six of the 12 years following the Jan. 1, 2008, murders on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list before being found in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Justin.
Father Denies Killing Two Teen Daughters In 'Honor Killing,' Says Someone Had Been Following Them The Night They Died
The defense has rested in the murder trial of Yaser Said, the Texas man accused of murdering his teenage daughters and spending 12 years on the run. The 65-year-old taxicab driver took the stand in the Dallas County courtroom on Monday, denying that he murdered his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Said and 18-year-old Amina Said, on New Year’s Day in 2008, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate KXAS-TV. Authorities say both teenagers were shot multiple times in their father’s taxi cab in the Los Colinas neighborhood of Irving, Texas before their bodies were found outside the Omni Mandalay Hotel by employees.
Texas lawyer, who posed as judge, arrested after human smuggling incident
A lawyer arrested in South Texas earlier this month on suspicion of human smuggling told authorities that he was a judge in an apparent attempt to get off, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Washington man held hostage, robbed at gunpoint and ordered to undress on first date gone wrong
A 30-year-old man went to meet a woman he met on Plenty of Fish for a date, when he was held at gunpoint by another man.
Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’
The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
Georgia college professor fatally shoots 18-year-old student sitting in car, police say
Police said Anna Jones was killed when Richard Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant.
Judge says Kaitlin Armstrong's October trial will likely be delayed
The judge presiding over Kaitlin Armstrong's murder case expects her trial to be delayed, per a report from KVUE's Tony Plohetski.Armstrong was found and arrested while on the run in Costa Rica 43 days after she was accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson in East Austin May 11.Plohetski said the judge presiding over the case "no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered." Armstrong's attorneys had asked that Armstrong proceed to trial quickly, Plohetski said.Armstrong pled not guilty to the case in July, and her attorney has filed new documents to suppress some evidence that was obtained after "an illegal arrest warrant." Attorney Rick Cofer said police also illegally interrogated Armstrong when they failed to read her Miranda rights.Click here to view a complete timeline leading up to Armstrong’s arrest.
