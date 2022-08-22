ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas

Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
The Independent

Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it

The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
blavity.com

A Texas Man Died After His Girlfriend Allegedly Burned Him At A Gas Station

A Texas man has died after his girlfriend allegedly set him on fire at a gas station during a domestic violence incident. According to WFAA, 25-year-old Ricky Doyle was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was burned on July 18 in Arlington, Texas. Doyle, who was burned across his body, died on Wednesday.
Law & Crime

Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
The Independent

Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial

The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
Oxygen

Father Denies Killing Two Teen Daughters In 'Honor Killing,' Says Someone Had Been Following Them The Night They Died

The defense has rested in the murder trial of Yaser Said, the Texas man accused of murdering his teenage daughters and spending 12 years on the run. The 65-year-old taxicab driver took the stand in the Dallas County courtroom on Monday, denying that he murdered his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Said and 18-year-old Amina Said, on New Year’s Day in 2008, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate KXAS-TV. Authorities say both teenagers were shot multiple times in their father’s taxi cab in the Los Colinas neighborhood of Irving, Texas before their bodies were found outside the Omni Mandalay Hotel by employees.
Oxygen

Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’

The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
Austonia

Judge says Kaitlin Armstrong's October trial will likely be delayed

The judge presiding over Kaitlin Armstrong's murder case expects her trial to be delayed, per a report from KVUE's Tony Plohetski.Armstrong was found and arrested while on the run in Costa Rica 43 days after she was accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson in East Austin May 11.Plohetski said the judge presiding over the case "no longer anticipates a trial in October amid pre-trial motions that must be considered." Armstrong's attorneys had asked that Armstrong proceed to trial quickly, Plohetski said.Armstrong pled not guilty to the case in July, and her attorney has filed new documents to suppress some evidence that was obtained after "an illegal arrest warrant." Attorney Rick Cofer said police also illegally interrogated Armstrong when they failed to read her Miranda rights.Click here to view a complete timeline leading up to Armstrong’s arrest.
