Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton
Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986 in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career, she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, and gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.
Mrs. Eunice Woody Moore, age 90 of Dahlonega
Mrs. Eunice Woody Moore, age 90 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Moore’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
Mr. Robert “Bob” Hunsinger, Age 75 Dahlonega
Mr. Robert “Bob” Hunsinger, age 75 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1947, in Dahlonega. Bob was a proud veteran of the US ARMY and retired as “Sergeant First Class”. He was well known around North Georgia for his hard work and craftsmanship on headliner and vinyl top restorations on cars. He loved his Lord, his wife and kids, and will forever be remembered as a great man.
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, of the Hollingsworth Community
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home, where she had lived for 75 years, in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County, on Friday August 26, 2022. Mrs. Simmons was born in the Mount Carmel Community of Banks County on November 8, 1928, to the late John...
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deal...
First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died
(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
Glenda Brooks, Age 80 Cleveland
Glenda Janice Brooks, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mrs. Brooks was born on April 14, 1942, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late Harry Glenn Nix and Mary Ruth Dorsey Nix. She was an educator and administrator for the White County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Flora and Guy Dorsey; and brother, Jerry Nix.
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
Mildred Alexander Barnes, Age 84 Cleveland
Mildred Alexander Barnes, Age 84, of Cleveland passed away on August 25, 2022. Mildred was born on August 2, 1938, in White County, Georgia to the late Charlie and Jessie Mae Alexander. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Alexander; son, Jerry Trigg; granddaughter Jessica Lambert, and grandsons, Brian Rich and James Matthew Mize.
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Georgia man arrested, charged with brother’s murder after human remains found, police say
Dahlonega, Ga. — A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year,...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
Teen arrested after 17-year-old shot near UGA campus, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A teenager was shot just a block away from the University of Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police say. Officers were called to Clayton Street near Jackson Street, which is a block from UGA’s famed arch, at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Cleveland Planning And Zoning Say No To Townhouse Plan
(Cleveland)-The Cleveland Planning Zoning Board voted Thursday night to deny a request from Skye Construction and Development to rezone property on Angle Lane in the city, from Single Family Residential to PUD, Planned Unit Development. A large number of residents who live on Angle Lane and nearby Head Street showed...
Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July. On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to...
2 school bus drivers in metro Atlanta county arrested for DUI days apart
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a month after school started for students in Pickens County, two school bus drivers have been charged with driving under the influence. Bus driver Jeffrey Tucker was charged with DUI and 40 counts of reckless conduct after deputies say he was drunk while driving children home from school on Friday afternoon.
ACCPD makes arrest in deadly hit-and-run wreck, victim identified
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run wreck: police say a Madison County man, 36 year-old Antonio Reyes-Velasquez of Hull, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene of a Monday night at Highway 29 North and Harve Mathis Road in Athens. A 52 year-old man identified as Marvin Morton of Kings Circle in Athens was killed in the two-vehicle collision. Valesquez was arrested Tuesday and faces charges that include vehicular homicide and hit-and-run.
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say
7-year-old girl shot to death during family gathering, Atlanta police say. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Atlanta Police are investigating after they said a child...
