Rochester, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog

Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]

This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Manhattan, NY
Rochester, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Wants To Expand Universal Pre-K Program

Expanding educational opportunities across the country has been a key requirement of many parents and government officials as a way to help close the learning gap that has prevented many in America from being able to advance financially in society. To help accomplish that, the New York State Legislature added...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

