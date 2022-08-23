ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
deepcreektimes.com

Wednesday August 24

The weather today will be patchy fog in the morning. It will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s and a low of 58. West winds of around 5 mph. The chance of rain is 5%. The Garrett County Health Department reminds parents of the required vaccines for school students. Appointments will be required for all clinics and can be scheduled online at www.garretthealth.org.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
deepcreektimes.com

Thursday August 25

The weather today will be mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning and isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon—highs in the upper 70s and a low 61. Southeast winds of around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 20%. The...
OAKLAND, MD
deepcreektimes.com

Oakland Honors Retiree, Chuck Blamble for Service to Community

At the regular meeting of the Mayor and Town Council of Oakland on July 5th, Charles “Chuck” Blamble was recognized for his 26 years of dedication and service to the Town of Oakland. Chuck started his career with the Town as a mechanic/laborer in the street department, where...
OAKLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy