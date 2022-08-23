Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Need A Well-Built Shed In Your Yard? Try Ulrich Barns In Santa Clarita
In the Santa Clarita Valley, Ulrich Barns provides the highest-quality, best built sheds, barns and cabins for all of your home’s needs. When you have determined that your yard our outdoor space needs a barn or shed, Ulrich Barns has got you and your family covered. “The right lifestyle...
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
Santa Clarita Radio
Top Pest Control Service In All Of The Santa Clarita Valley
When pests big or small seem to be taking hostage of your peace of mind, Unipest Pest Control is the best! Unipest started as a father and son’s small business, servicing their neighborhood in the fight against the bugs. Now almost 3 decades later, Unipest is the top pest...
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Help Stopping Slow Draining And Clogged Pipes
Whitaker Plumbing in Santa Clarita is your go to plumbing company focused on honesty and integrity to provide the best customer satisfaction. Whitaker Plumbing is a family owned small business working for years now to help the community of Santa Clarita change their rusty pipes. Whitaker Plumbers services clogs, leaks or any other problems with your major appliances.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
Santa Clarita Radio
Otter Provides Consumer To Consumer Child Care Platform For Santa Clarita Families
Founded by a mother in need of childcare, Otter connects families with other families in need of childcare. Finding reliable childcare that parents can feel safe about has always been a difficult process. That difficulty was magnified even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools and childcare centers closed...
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio
A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Radio
Movement Of Pilates Has Pilates Classes And Instructors That Will Get Your Body Moving
If you have always wondered what it would be like to get into fitness and have one of those lean physiques that models have, you are in luck: Movement of Pilates can get you into shape. Movement of Pilates is one of the best Santa Clarita Pilates studios in the...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber Sends Letter To County Health Requesting Alignment With State Definition Of ‘Outbreak’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce (SCV Chamber) sent a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday requesting that the County align its definition of “outbreak” to match the state definition. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Dr....
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested After Brief Santa Clarita Pursuit
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in Valencia last month. On July 24, deputies patrolling Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive in Valencia noticed a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies proceeded behind...
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Knife-Wielding Man Arrested After Threatening Individuals In Newhall
A man was arrested after allegedly yelling threats at people while armed with a kitchen knife in Newhall Tuesday. Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 24500 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall regarding a business disturbance, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Garcia Talks F-35 Fighter Jets, National Security At Aerospace Event
Representative Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, discussed the importance of F-35 fighter jets in maintaining national security and the valley’s economy at a Santa Clarita event with aerospace officials Tuesday. Garcia joined officials from Lockheed Martin and Woodward, Inc. at the Woodward offices in Santa Clarita at an event Tuesday...
Santa Clarita Radio
Trespassing Suspect Arrested After Vandalizing Hotel
A trespassing suspect was arrested Friday after he allegedly vandalized a Stevenson Ranch hotel. Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 25200 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a possible trespassing call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
Santa Clarita Radio
Castaic Crash Sends Two To Hospital, DUI Suspect Arrested
A Bakersfield man was arrested for felony DUI Monday after he injured two people in a Castaic crash. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a Castaic crash on The Old Road south of Parker Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Transient Man Arrested On Several Charges After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Sends Deputy To Hospital
A man was arrested in connection to last week’s stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in Santa Clarita, sending one deputy to the hospital with minor injuries. On Friday, deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle in Canyon Country by Soledad Canyon Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.
