Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Top Pest Control Service In All Of The Santa Clarita Valley
When pests big or small seem to be taking hostage of your peace of mind, Unipest Pest Control is the best! Unipest started as a father and son’s small business, servicing their neighborhood in the fight against the bugs. Now almost 3 decades later, Unipest is the top pest...
Santa Clarita Radio
Need A Well-Built Shed In Your Yard? Try Ulrich Barns In Santa Clarita
In the Santa Clarita Valley, Ulrich Barns provides the highest-quality, best built sheds, barns and cabins for all of your home’s needs. When you have determined that your yard our outdoor space needs a barn or shed, Ulrich Barns has got you and your family covered. “The right lifestyle...
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Big Rig Fires Break Out Moments Apart In Santa Clarita
Two big rig fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley Monday evening on opposite sides of town. The first big rig fire was reported at 10:30 p.m. on the 31800 block of The Old Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio
A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Santa Clarita Radio
Luxury And Function Offered At A Royal Suite Home Furnishings
The furniture industry has been revolutionized with new environmentally friendly materials that make up the majority of furniture at a Royal Suite Home Furnishing, the go to environmentally friendly furniture store in Santa Clarita. A Royal Suite Home Furnishing has been family owned and operated since 1978, where they make...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber Sends Letter To County Health Requesting Alignment With State Definition Of ‘Outbreak’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce (SCV Chamber) sent a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday requesting that the County align its definition of “outbreak” to match the state definition. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Dr....
Santa Clarita Radio
Otter Provides Consumer To Consumer Child Care Platform For Santa Clarita Families
Founded by a mother in need of childcare, Otter connects families with other families in need of childcare. Finding reliable childcare that parents can feel safe about has always been a difficult process. That difficulty was magnified even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools and childcare centers closed...
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
foxla.com
Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of LA County
It's hot outside! Record-setting heat baked parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions, but cooler conditions are expected later in the week.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
