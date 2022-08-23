ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Top Pest Control Service In All Of The Santa Clarita Valley

When pests big or small seem to be taking hostage of your peace of mind, Unipest Pest Control is the best! Unipest started as a father and son’s small business, servicing their neighborhood in the fight against the bugs. Now almost 3 decades later, Unipest is the top pest...
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients

George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
Two Big Rig Fires Break Out Moments Apart In Santa Clarita

Two big rig fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley Monday evening on opposite sides of town. The first big rig fire was reported at 10:30 p.m. on the 31800 block of The Old Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio

A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
Luxury And Function Offered At A Royal Suite Home Furnishings

The furniture industry has been revolutionized with new environmentally friendly materials that make up the majority of furniture at a Royal Suite Home Furnishing, the go to environmentally friendly furniture store in Santa Clarita. A Royal Suite Home Furnishing has been family owned and operated since 1978, where they make...
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.

