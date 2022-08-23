ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
Luxury And Function Offered At A Royal Suite Home Furnishings

The furniture industry has been revolutionized with new environmentally friendly materials that make up the majority of furniture at a Royal Suite Home Furnishing, the go to environmentally friendly furniture store in Santa Clarita. A Royal Suite Home Furnishing has been family owned and operated since 1978, where they make...
Get Help Stopping Slow Draining And Clogged Pipes

Whitaker Plumbing in Santa Clarita is your go to plumbing company focused on honesty and integrity to provide the best customer satisfaction. Whitaker Plumbing is a family owned small business working for years now to help the community of Santa Clarita change their rusty pipes. Whitaker Plumbers services clogs, leaks or any other problems with your major appliances.
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients

George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
Local resident wins national recipe competition

Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio

A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
