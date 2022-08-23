Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLA
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Santa Clarita Radio
Luxury And Function Offered At A Royal Suite Home Furnishings
The furniture industry has been revolutionized with new environmentally friendly materials that make up the majority of furniture at a Royal Suite Home Furnishing, the go to environmentally friendly furniture store in Santa Clarita. A Royal Suite Home Furnishing has been family owned and operated since 1978, where they make...
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Help Stopping Slow Draining And Clogged Pipes
Whitaker Plumbing in Santa Clarita is your go to plumbing company focused on honesty and integrity to provide the best customer satisfaction. Whitaker Plumbing is a family owned small business working for years now to help the community of Santa Clarita change their rusty pipes. Whitaker Plumbers services clogs, leaks or any other problems with your major appliances.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
signalscv.com
Local resident wins national recipe competition
Santa Clarita resident Merry Graham took home the title of winner for 505 Southwestern’s national recipe competition. Graham has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1997 and is an avid participant in cooking competitions. She even goes as far as saying her job is entering cooking competitions along with her work as a recipe developer for companies. Despite the formality of her job, she has no formal training in cooking.
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares’ Bill To Support Residents Facing High Fire Insurance Costs Passes Assembly Floor
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced that her bill to advance the fire insurance interests of residents in wildfire-prone areas passed the Assembly Wednesday. The measure, AB 2450, would require the California Department of Insurance to evaluate a meaningful way to lower fire insurance costs for home and property...
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
irei.com
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Westfield Santa Anita in Southern California for $537.5m
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has completed the $537.5 million sale of Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., to an established commercial real estate investor that owns other retail assets in Southern California. Westfield Santa Anita, an asset in URW’s U.S. regional portfolio, is an A-rated, 1.48 million-square-foot property, which is 96 percent...
Doorbell cam captures large mountain lion roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Hollywood Hills residents spotted an A-list celebrity Thursday morning, but it wasn’t George Clooney or Beyoncé. Instead, it was a full-grown mountain lion, most likely P-22, aka. “L.A.’s most famous feline.” The puma, who resides mostly in Griffith Park and is believed to be about 12 years old, was apparently caught on a doorbell camera […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Santa Clarita Radio
Second Drunk Driver In Three Months Crashes Into Back Of KHTS Radio
A drunk woman collided with a parked truck and shoved it into the back of KHTS Radio Wednesday, marking the second collision involving the building in three months. Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before colliding with a parked pick-up truck behind KHTS Radio on Railroad Avenue just north of Market Street in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Radio
Otter Provides Consumer To Consumer Child Care Platform For Santa Clarita Families
Founded by a mother in need of childcare, Otter connects families with other families in need of childcare. Finding reliable childcare that parents can feel safe about has always been a difficult process. That difficulty was magnified even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools and childcare centers closed...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
