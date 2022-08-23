Denise Diane Dorman Mott passed from this life on August 16, 2022, at the age of 63. She was born to Leonard and Bonnie (Veach) Dorman in the backseat of their car outside the hospital in Lamesa, TX on April 6, 1959. “Sis” grew up in O’Donnell, TX and graduated Class of 1977. She was a rodeo queen and cheerleader and kept up with the gossip until the end.

LAMESA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO