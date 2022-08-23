Read full article on original website
Denise Mott
Denise Diane Dorman Mott passed from this life on August 16, 2022, at the age of 63. She was born to Leonard and Bonnie (Veach) Dorman in the backseat of their car outside the hospital in Lamesa, TX on April 6, 1959. “Sis” grew up in O’Donnell, TX and graduated Class of 1977. She was a rodeo queen and cheerleader and kept up with the gossip until the end.
Steve Hernandez
A Catholic funeral mass service will be celebrated for Steve Hernandez, age 69, of Lamesa, TX., at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Chacko Thadathil officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were under the care and...
Phyllis Snell
Funeral service for Phyllis Snell, of Lamesa, will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mark Hackett officiating. Interment will follow to Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Phyllis was born November 26, 1924, in...
Jerry Chapman
Jerry Ray Chapman of Lamesa passed away from a short battle with cancer at home surrounded by his family on August 19, 2022. He was born to Howard and Edna Chapman on April 21, 1942, and pursued a career in farming. Jerry had a real and profound experience with the...
