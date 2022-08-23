Person hospitalized after fire at senior living complex in Catonsville 00:24

BALTIMORE -- A person was hospitalized with burns after a fire at a senior living complex Tuesday morning in Catonsville, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Units responded around 9:20 a.m. to the complex at Clay Lodge Lane, where a third-floor apartment was on fire. The fire was deemed "under control" at 9:45 a.m.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.