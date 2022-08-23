ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Person hospitalized after fire at senior living complex in Catonsville

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YEaX_0hSRtxY900

Person hospitalized after fire at senior living complex in Catonsville 00:24

BALTIMORE -- A person was hospitalized with burns after a fire at a senior living complex Tuesday morning in Catonsville, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Units responded around 9:20 a.m. to the complex at Clay Lodge Lane, where a third-floor apartment was on fire. The fire was deemed "under control" at 9:45 a.m.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Elderly woman dies in Reisterstown house fire, fire department says

BALTIMORE -- An elderly woman is dead after a fire broke out in the basement of a Reisterstown home, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.Crews were dispatched to the 13400 block of Old Hanover Road about 7:50 p.m. for a dwelling fire and found the woman in the basement of the house, the department said.The fire was contained about 9 p.m.Investigators are on the scene, but it is not suspected there was any foul play at this time, the department said.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood....
REISTERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old motorcyclist dies in fatal Baltimore County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening. At about 6 p.m., police believe a motorcyclist driving a 2017 Suzuki 650 DualSport motorcycle in the 11800 block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road crashed with a 2004 GMC Yukon. A preliminary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Catonsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Building fire reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire in the White Marsh area. The fire was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 8100-block of Honeygo Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. WMVFC reports that the fire was extinguished...
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River man

——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are searching for a man who has been reported missing from Baltimore County. Antonio June, 21, is 6’0” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Antonio...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Canton residents want action, answers after 60-year-old man assaulted and killed

BALTIMORE -- It has been a week since a 60-year-old man was attacked and robbed outside of his home in Canton.Victor Malabayabas offered to help a stranger by handing that person a tissue. They assaulted him, took his wallet, and fled. Malabayabas later died from his injuries and the attack was ruled a homicide.Police have not made any arrests related to Malabayabas' death.Today, community members are continuing to demand justice on his behalf. "I want him caught and I want him punished," his neighbor Nicole Miller said.Another neighbor posted a flyer asking for information about the attack.Malabayas was a well-known member of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 remain in critical condition after Park Heights mass shooting

BALTIMORE-- A 22-year-old young man lost his life, shot with six others Wednesday while surrounding a table in Park Heights. Surveillance video shows the chilling moment to people pull up, get out and start shooting.The victim's father stood at the scene today trying to find comfort by neighbors. Some know the pain of losing a child all too well."He's very respectful, lovable, kind-hearted," said Nicole. "When I lost my son, he was there with me. Four men injured in a mass shooting Wednesday in Park Heights are in critical condition, Baltimore police said. Their ages are 25, 38, 63 and 43. Additionally, a 70-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three injured in triple shooting Thursday night

Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in East Baltimore Thursday night. Officers said they found a man and woman shot on Kenwood avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There's no word on a suspect...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy