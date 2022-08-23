ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild

The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame

There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year

There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
93.1 KISS FM

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Streetcar#Utep#Orange Bowl#American Football#Utep Home Opener#The Art Museum#Streetcar Times Service#Utep Athletics
93.1 KISS FM

6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations

We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza

The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.1 KISS FM

Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso

Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
93.1 KISS FM

Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again

Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project

Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy