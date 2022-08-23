Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Related
Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild
The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame
There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
Dog Friendly Restaurant Bar MUTTS to Open in West El Paso Next Year
There are dog-friendly restaurant patio bars, and then there’s MUTTS Canine Cantina; an outdoor restaurant and beer garden built specifically for dog lovers. The bar and grill with an off-the-leash dog park will open next year in the Montecillo development. The local franchisee first announced the Dallas-based Mutts brand was coming in October 2021. It was originally projected to open this year, but construction never got underway.
Trolley Tracks Returns This Weekend Aboard The El Paso Streetcar
Trolley Tracks is back this Saturday to serenade passengers on board the El Paso Streetcar. All year long, the El Paso Streetcar, in partnership with the El Paso International Music Foundation, has been hosting local musicians every last Saturday of each month. Trolley Tracks is the perfect way to discover...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopefully, El Paso Skaters Don’t Deal with This Kind of Insanity
Luckily, skaters in the borderland haven't had any trouble doing what they love. If you have seen skaters riding on their skateboards then you know how much hard they work to land a trick. When you're driving around El Paso you will notice skaters riding at different places excluding skate...
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations
We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza
The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
“Grease” Fans Can Honor Olivia Newton-John At El Paso’s Alamo Drafthouse
Well, those Summer nights are slowly coming to an end as Fall starts to creep in but if you’re hopelessly devoted to enjoying these final summer nights then Alamo Drafthouse in El Paso has got you covered. “Grease” fans are invited to a Grease sing-along screening at both Alamo...
First Show Tickets Of New Broadway In El Paso Season Opens Friday
Let the Broadway In El Paso season begin - the first show tickets of the season go on sale this Friday for Hairspray The Musical. Broadway In El Paso returns with a new lineup featuring favorite fan classics and modern musicals for 2022 - 2023. The new lineup will bring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Would TX Parents Be Down for Missouri’s Way for Unruly Students?
There is some news going around that some parents in El Paso can relate to. There are some people in El Paso who definitely remember getting hit with a paddle or stick in school. Of course, if you were hit in school it was because you misbehaved. There are still...
Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso
Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
El Paso, Texas Was Given the Great Titled of Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Black Friday Discount Store To Open 4th El Paso Location In Lower Valley
There’s a new discount store coming to El Paso’s Lower Valley!. The discount store, Black Fridays, will be having its grand opening celebration for its 4th El Paso location this Saturday, August 26th and they are inviting the community to join them for food, fun, games for the whole family and a whole lot of prizes.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project
Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
Longtime El Paso Restaurant Iron Skillet Closes, California Comfort Food Diner Black Bear Moving In
After 47 years of serving up home style breakfast, burgers, and its famous chicken fried steak, the Iron Skillet in the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd has closed its doors. In its place, a diner concept out of California known as Black Bear Diner will be bringing its home...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0