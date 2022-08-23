Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. Dabbs
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Last Covered Bridge Jam of season will feature Rockin on the Doe on Saturday night.
ELIZABETHTON — Saturday night will be the final concert of the year for the Covered Bridge Jam series of free summer concerts down by the Covered Bridge. Since it is the last one, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been working to make it a special night, which it is calling the “Rockin on the Doe.”
Johnson City Press
Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District
BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
Johnson City Press
96th annual Appalachian Fair sees successful first day
The 96th annual Appalachian Fair officially kicked off on Monday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Crowds gathered to ride midway rides, eat fair food and take a peek at the many exhibits on display at the fairgrounds.
Johnson City Press
Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts
The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
Kingsport announces winners of storm drain art contest
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The winners of Kingsport’s storm drain art contest have been announced. The winners are Trista Demoranville, Rebecca Monroe, Juanita Mitchell, Desiree Feyers, and Brenda Salcido. Each artist will receive a $150 prize plus paint and materials to paint storm drains located at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Early Learning Center, Kingsport Chamber […]
The Tomahawk
Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne
Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test
Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
What makes the ‘Duck Slide’ so popular at the Appalachian Fair?
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The wait time for rides at the Appalachain Fair feels like nothing when you get to the Barnyard Nursery where several people wait for hours to see hundreds of ducklings on the “Duck Slide.” “You can stay in the line for an hour or two hours, and it’s packed the whole time,” […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County ministry to turn lunch box buses into mobile diners
ROGERSVILLE – Due to a lower participation rate, Of One Accord Ministry is planning to implement new strategies to boost involvement in its Lunch Box Program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministy served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
Johnson City Press
Union beats Rye Cove on milestone night for Bailey
BIG STONE GAP — Tuesday was a milestone day for Union senior Brooke Bailey. The Lady Bears setter finished with 35 assists in Union’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory, which gave her 2,004 for her career.
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County teens win 4-H Vol State Award
Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor. Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.
Johnson City Press
NOT YET Tennessee offering $10.2 million in 'resilient' grants for public schools
NASHVILLE — More mental health help soon could be coming to public school students in the Tri-Cities and across the Volunteer State. The funding pie for up to 146 public school systems to be split is more than $10 million, with a maximum award of $250,000 per school system and a minimum of $10,000.
Alley Kat: A Johnson City classic brought back to downtown named Best Local Food Truck
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Alley Kat as the region’s best food truck, among other finalists: Bristol Berry Bowls JP’s Kitchen on Wheels Noli Thousands of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. […]
Johnson City Press
Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone
GATE CITY, Va. — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday. Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.
Johnson City Press
Coffee, popcorn, and patriotism: Two Johnson City businesses focus on outreach to veterans and first responders
The Patriot Popcorn Company and Brewrista and the Bean both serve gourmet food and drink, but those are not the only things they serve. Located in the same suite at 407 S. Roan St. in downtown Johnson City, both businesses are dedicated to serving veterans, active service members, first responders and their families.
supertalk929.com
96th Annual Appalachian Fair kicks off
The Appalachian Fair kicked off its 96th year in Gray on Monday. This year’s packed lineup of musical performances includes Walker Hayes, Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, We Are Messengers, Shenandoah, and Dailey & Vincent. General admission to the fair for those over age 12 is ten dollars. The Appalachian...
Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Lady Hilltoppers subdue Jefferson County, 5-0
It was another good night of soccer for Science Hill on Tuesday. The Lady Hilltoppers posted a 5-0 victory over Jefferson County at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
