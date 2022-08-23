ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Johnson City Press

Heritage Festival is Saturday in Blountville Historic District

BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County’s Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival. It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

96th annual Appalachian Fair sees successful first day

The 96th annual Appalachian Fair officially kicked off on Monday at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Crowds gathered to ride midway rides, eat fair food and take a peek at the many exhibits on display at the fairgrounds.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pickleball power! Johnson City opens 12 new courts

The “addictive” game that won’t stop growing was recognized this week by Johnson City commissioners, city officials and others who held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to christen 12 new outdoor pickleball courts. The festivities at Memorial Park Community Center officially opened what is now the largest pickleball facility...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport announces winners of storm drain art contest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The winners of Kingsport’s storm drain art contest have been announced. The winners are Trista Demoranville, Rebecca Monroe, Juanita Mitchell, Desiree Feyers, and Brenda Salcido. Each artist will receive a $150 prize plus paint and materials to paint storm drains located at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Early Learning Center, Kingsport Chamber […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Community rally for little Miss Ruby Payne

Ruby Payne, right, enjoys a visit from her great aunt Nancy Wills. Submitted photo. Correction: Please note the family’s correct Facebook page is MeganRFarley. Thank you. Demonstrating what a real community is made of, area residents are stepping up to the plate—quite literally—on behalf of a little girl and her family now facing hardship.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test

Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WJHL

What makes the 'Duck Slide' so popular at the Appalachian Fair?

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The wait time for rides at the Appalachain Fair feels like nothing when you get to the Barnyard Nursery where several people wait for hours to see hundreds of ducklings on the “Duck Slide.” “You can stay in the line for an hour or two hours, and it’s packed the whole time,” […]
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County ministry to turn lunch box buses into mobile diners

ROGERSVILLE – Due to a lower participation rate, Of One Accord Ministry is planning to implement new strategies to boost involvement in its Lunch Box Program, including transforming the buses into “rolling ’50s diners.”. This year, the ministy served 1,793 meals to children as a part of...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Union beats Rye Cove on milestone night for Bailey

BIG STONE GAP — Tuesday was a milestone day for Union senior Brooke Bailey. The Lady Bears setter finished with 35 assists in Union’s 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 victory, which gave her 2,004 for her career.
JACKSON, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Sibley Farms

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County teens win 4-H Vol State Award

Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor. Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone

GATE CITY, Va. — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday. Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.
GATE CITY, VA
supertalk929.com

96th Annual Appalachian Fair kicks off

The Appalachian Fair kicked off its 96th year in Gray on Monday. This year’s packed lineup of musical performances includes Walker Hayes, Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, We Are Messengers, Shenandoah, and Dailey & Vincent. General admission to the fair for those over age 12 is ten dollars. The Appalachian...
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to 50 job openings in Wise County

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A business-to-business payment and invoice automation company on Thursday announced that 50 job opportunities will open out of Wise County, Virginia. Richmond-based Paymerang, which recently expanded its physical location in Chesterfield, plans to hire up to 50 employees for jobs that range from software development, cloud engineering — the […]
WISE COUNTY, VA

