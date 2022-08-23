Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Idaho State vs. UNLV Football Prediction and Preview
The Idaho State Bengals and the UNLV Rebels will have a national cable television audience watching them on Saturday as they kick off their respective 2022 college football seasons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams, which combined for just three wins between them in 2021, are looking to step forward this fall and have a rare opportunity to cash in on having most of the nation watching them play. These two teams have met eight times in their history, with UNLV leading the all-time series 6-2, including an 80-8 win over the Bengals in 2015.
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
vegas24seven.com
UNLV VOLLEYBALL WELCOMES NEW VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH
UNLV VOLLEYBALL WELCOMES NEW VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH. 2019 NSAA and North Central Region’s Assistant Coach of the Year, Steve Rindfleisch, to serve as volunteer assistant coach. @UNLVvball | 2022 Schedule. UNLV volleyball head coach Dawn Sullivan rounded out her coaching staff with volunteer assistant coach hire, Steve Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas
Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Little League World Series is being played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania right now. While Southern Nevada doesn’t have any local teams playing, the valley does have a local player to cheer for. Jamie Justice is one of eight kids across the country to qualify...
Emails reveal what Nevada A.G. looked for in UNLV Fight Night investigation
Through a public records request, 13 Investigates obtained nearly 800 pages from UNLV that give an inside look at the university's response to the death of 20-year-old Nathan Valencia.
Fox5 KVVU
Over 3M people will live in Southern Nevada by 2060, UNLV study shows
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A million more people will live in Southern Nevada by 2060, according to a UNLV study, which sends a message to valley leaders to plan for decades to come. The study comes from the UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research, which has been doing...
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
'We built a house of cards:' Deal or not, Colorado River states stare down major cuts
This week’s Indy Environment is focused on the ongoing interstate negotiations to cut Colorado River water use and stabilize Lake Mead. The post 'We built a house of cards:' Deal or not, Colorado River states stare down major cuts appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
'It's like the moose have chosen us': Nevada's moose population continues to grow
Moose are quietly populating the northeastern corner of Nevada. And they are doing it without the help of humans. It’s the first time a big game species has done so in the Silver State without help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to the agency. ...
MaxPreps
LIVE AUDIO: No. 6 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 2 Mater Dei
Broadcaster Aaron Williams of MaxPreps will be providing live audio updates from Las Vegas as No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) hosts No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Williams will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there...
Las Vegas Weekly
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas
The Arts District didn’t exist 20 years ago. Back then, the Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday was a wide-scattered archipelago of galleries and cafés, not the densely packed concentration of galleries and bars we know today. In the late 1990s, you could walk a...
smartmeetings.com
Las Vegas Loop Continues to Expand
The electric-powered train keeps moving in Las Vegas. The Boring Company has launched its second loop station in Resorts World Las Vegas, nearby Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), as part of the brand’s plan to build 55 stations along a 29-mile system that will run through The Strip, Allegiant Stadium and eventually to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), known as the Vegas Loop.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada governor announces new water committee to address water shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak is creating a new water committee that will look at how to use federal drought relief funds from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. “They can help us best understand where we can most conserve, where we can most invest our dollars...
Nevada leaders call for more federal involvement in Colorado River water usage
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Southern Nevada Water Authority officials called for the Bureau of Reclamation to prioritize federal drought funds for states with aggressive preservation plans.
SoulBelly’s BBQ New Dishes
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s excellent cuisine that soothes the soul. Soul Belly BBQ joins Kendall Tenney in the kitchen to talk about all the new dishes.
Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon
LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
963kklz.com
The ‘Paddle” Might Be On It’s Way Back
A school district in the state of Missouri has given the okay to bring the “paddle” back into schools and some parents are not happy about it! The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this topic up and wanted to get an idea of how parents might feel about it if it were to happen here in Clark County!
lasvegasadvisor.com
Vegas insanity; Penn’s bad boy; Lake Mead in peril
Imagine an 8.5-mile Las Vegas Strip. You may not have to because “experts” say “it’s in the cards.” What’s the cause of this crazed optimism? No, it’s not the economy. The prospect of a baseball stadium at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard bookended by a basketball one at Blue Diamond Road is spurring such fantasies of untrammeled growth. Already, Dream Las Vegas has leapfrogged Mandalay Bay as the nominal southern terminus of the Strip and Station Casinos has undisclosed designs on a major site immediately below South Point. Former MGM Resorts International spokesman Alan Feldman thinks developers could get so carried away, they’ll extend the Strip all the way down to M Resort but “At some point, water is going to be a limiting factor. It almost already is.”
