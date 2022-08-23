ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

AthlonSports.com

Idaho State vs. UNLV Football Prediction and Preview

The Idaho State Bengals and the UNLV Rebels will have a national cable television audience watching them on Saturday as they kick off their respective 2022 college football seasons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams, which combined for just three wins between them in 2021, are looking to step forward this fall and have a rare opportunity to cash in on having most of the nation watching them play. These two teams have met eight times in their history, with UNLV leading the all-time series 6-2, including an 80-8 win over the Bengals in 2015.
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
vegas24seven.com

UNLV VOLLEYBALL WELCOMES NEW VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

UNLV VOLLEYBALL WELCOMES NEW VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH. 2019 NSAA and North Central Region’s Assistant Coach of the Year, Steve Rindfleisch, to serve as volunteer assistant coach. @UNLVvball | 2022 Schedule. UNLV volleyball head coach Dawn Sullivan rounded out her coaching staff with volunteer assistant coach hire, Steve Rindfleisch. Rindfleisch...
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas

Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas boy to compete in Little League Home Run Derby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Little League World Series is being played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania right now. While Southern Nevada doesn’t have any local teams playing, the valley does have a local player to cheer for. Jamie Justice is one of eight kids across the country to qualify...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MaxPreps

LIVE AUDIO: No. 6 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 2 Mater Dei

Broadcaster Aaron Williams of MaxPreps will be providing live audio updates from Las Vegas as No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) hosts No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Williams will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there...
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartmeetings.com

Las Vegas Loop Continues to Expand

The electric-powered train keeps moving in Las Vegas. The Boring Company has launched its second loop station in Resorts World Las Vegas, nearby Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), as part of the brand’s plan to build 55 stations along a 29-mile system that will run through The Strip, Allegiant Stadium and eventually to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), known as the Vegas Loop.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The ‘Paddle” Might Be On It’s Way Back

A school district in the state of Missouri has given the okay to bring the “paddle” back into schools and some parents are not happy about it! The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this topic up and wanted to get an idea of how parents might feel about it if it were to happen here in Clark County!
CLARK COUNTY, NV
lasvegasadvisor.com

Vegas insanity; Penn’s bad boy; Lake Mead in peril

Imagine an 8.5-mile Las Vegas Strip. You may not have to because “experts” say “it’s in the cards.” What’s the cause of this crazed optimism? No, it’s not the economy. The prospect of a baseball stadium at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard bookended by a basketball one at Blue Diamond Road is spurring such fantasies of untrammeled growth. Already, Dream Las Vegas has leapfrogged Mandalay Bay as the nominal southern terminus of the Strip and Station Casinos has undisclosed designs on a major site immediately below South Point. Former MGM Resorts International spokesman Alan Feldman thinks developers could get so carried away, they’ll extend the Strip all the way down to M Resort but “At some point, water is going to be a limiting factor. It almost already is.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

