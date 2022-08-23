The Idaho State Bengals and the UNLV Rebels will have a national cable television audience watching them on Saturday as they kick off their respective 2022 college football seasons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both teams, which combined for just three wins between them in 2021, are looking to step forward this fall and have a rare opportunity to cash in on having most of the nation watching them play. These two teams have met eight times in their history, with UNLV leading the all-time series 6-2, including an 80-8 win over the Bengals in 2015.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO