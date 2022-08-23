Read full article on original website
Ruth Sullivan Stewart, 87 of Mize, Mississippi
(August 5, 1935 – August 23, 2022) Ruth Sullivan Stewart, 87 of Mize, Mississippi away from her earthly home to...
Robert Ronald “Ron” Manning, Sr., 75 of Magee, Mississippi
Robert Ronald "Ron" Manning, Sr. (February 9, 1947 – August 21, 2022) Robert Ronald "Ron" Manning, Sr., 75...
Kingsley College
Kingsley College is still coming to Magee! Construction in their building, located near Craft Barber Shop, is in full swing. As with any project, obtaining the materials is a challenge!
What is it???
CORRECTION: Pizza Hut will have in house dining!!!. According to owner Michael Quinn, the Pizza Hut is on schedule and moving...
Rho Iota Zeta Honors Simpson County Leaders during Spirit of Hope Awards, August 27
Rho Iota Zeta Honors Simpson County Leaders during Spirit of Hope Awards, August 27. August 23, 2022 – Mendenhall, MS –...
John Quiton Ainsworth, 88, of Braxton
John Quiton Ainsworth, 88, of Braxton, MS passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. John was born in Mize, MS on February 8, 1934, to Julius and Mattie Meadows Ainsworth.
Have you checked your heart lately?
Have you checked your heart lately? Is it open to those around you or are you too caught up in your "own world"?
Two Males Shot Friday PM
On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
Cheering for the Trojans
Magee High School Cheerleaders are ready to hit the sidelines for Friday Night football games. The MHS Cheerleaders will be cheering for their favorite Trojans.
Trojans Ready for New Year – New Coach
Magee High School 2022-2023 football season officially starts Friday, August 26, 2022. The Trojans will play at Taylorsville for a non conference game.
