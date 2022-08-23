Reaction Pours In To Deadly OCSO Shooting

A day after a double shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon that left one Oklahoma County deputy dead and another injured, condolences are still pouring in for the deputies.

According to authorities, Sgt. Bobby Swartz. was shot and killed while serving court orders, another officer also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials from around the state are sending out their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of fallen Deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

Tuesday morning, Sen. Jim Inhofe expressed his and his wife's sadness over Monday's events.

Mayor David Holt shared his sentiments on Twitter on Monday evening.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking, and our entire city sends its deepest condolences & prayers to the family of the Deputy & the [Oklahoma County Sheriff's] Dept.," said Mayor Holt.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also sent his condolences to Sheriff Tommie Johnson, calling it a heartbreaking day.

"I am grateful for @OHPDPS and the @OKCPD swift actions to prevent any further loss of life. Today and every day, Oklahoma stands with our law enforcement community," said Governor Stitt.

Oklahoma City Police say the suspect, Benjamin Plank, has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.