Rice Lake, WI

Summer school gives boost to 726 district students

By By Ruth Erickson
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

Summer school director Jennifer Jensen and her secretary, Michelle Jondreau, shared a review of summer school with the Rice Lake Area Board of Education at its meeting Monday. They reported 726 students attended either one or both of the sessions offered either July 18-29 or Aug. 1-12.

Instructing the students were 54 teachers — 24 led both sessions while 30 led one session only. In addition 31 support staff and 21 volunteers from the middle school and high school helped made it a success.

They reported that 52 classes were offered, 10 of which were remedial.

Among the most popular offerings, 288 students took swimming lessons, 108 straightened their aim in the archery program, 85 took safety classes in all-terrain vehicles, boat and snowmobile, and another 60 ventured into the outdoors in Forest Explorers.

Another 46 middle school students took Band Camp, which was new this year and included a Aug. 3 performance.

The other new class was Forest Explorers, held at the district’s new nature conservancy. “I’d have to say Forest Explorers was a hit,” said Jensen, who said it was offered mornings to students in grades K-2.

Those who needed to boost their core skills included 168 elementary and 77 middle school students in guided reading, and 51 elementary students and 35 middle school students in guided math.

Helping to ease transitions, 45 students took the 4-year-old class, 59 students enrolled in prekindergarten, 60 fifth-graders took Middle School Transitions, and 118 eighth-graders took High School Prep.

Objectives for next year include bringing back hunter safety, adding more Science, Technology, Engineering and Math classes, better aligning the Band Camp to other offerings, providing more middle school course options and continuing to identify and meet those with math and reading skill needs.

Staff changes

The Board of Education approved the following:

• Accepted resignations of Shawna Skoug, kindergarten teacher; Marcelle Morris, academic support teacher; Heidi Nelson, noon aide; Megan Olson, paraprofessional; Jackie Beise, eighth-grade volleyball coach; and Kaylie Richter, junior varsity girls basketball coach.

• Approved the employment of Erin Zemaitis, English as a second language teacher; Andrea Jevne, ESL aide; Jamie Kunesh, secretary at Haugen Elementary School;Brandan Bauer, boys varsity assistant soccer coach; Brooke Schmidt, JV volleyball coach; Kirsten Lehman, eighth-grade volleyball coach; Melissa Drost, eighth-grade assistant volleyball coach; and Paige Poehls, middle school yearbook advisor.

Bus service increase

At its Aug. 8 meeting, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved a request by the Rice Lake Bus Service for a 5.5% increase for all routes, mileage and extra hours for the 2022-23 school year. The increase is necessitated by the current job market and increased costs due to inflation.

New hires

It also approved a dozen employment recommendations including Victor Drost as director of finance and operations. He will work full-time through this school year with longtime director of finance and operations Pat Blackaller, who will work part-time through this school year after which he plans to retire.

Drost, a nephew to district administrator Randy Drost, officially began in the position Aug. 15. For the past 11 years, he has worked as the business manager at CESA 11 in Turtle Lake and up to three other school districts at the same time. Prior to that, he worked as manager for LarsonAllen LLP.

Laurie Leaf was hired as assistant principal/athletic director at Rice Lake Middle School. She has served as the 6-12 principal in the Bruce Schools for the last two school years. Prior to that, she was a high school science teacher for 15 years in the Bruce School District.

In addition, Karen Welke was hired as administrative assistant to director of special education and pupil services Laurie Johnson, who was hired in June.

Other new hires for the 2022-23 school year included Marcelle Morris, academic support teacher for Warriors On Wisconsin/RLHS; Heather Shock, kindergarten teacher at Hilltop Elementary; paraprofessionals Megan Olson and Shawn Corbin; Jill Spagnolo, assistant cross country coach at the high school; and Matt Tebo, cross country coach at the middle school.

Resignations

The board accepted the resignations of Renae Ekstrand, kindergarten teacher at Hilltop Elementary School; Alissa Young, financial and student services secretary at the high school; Lyzbeth Houser, Haugen Elementary School secretary; and Elly Eggen, assistant cross country coach at the high school.

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
