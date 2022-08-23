ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Republicans to nominate lt. gov., AG & SOS candidates Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Republican Party will officially nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state on Saturday. The party's nominating convention is scheduled for Saturday morning, and there will be at least one contested nomination. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has nominated former State Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Carson City, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Saginaw, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Red Wings Legend Vladimir Konstantinov's care team says Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could save his life

GROSSE POINTE, Michigan (WXYZ) — Ellen Andary from East Lansing is one of about 18,000 survivors of catastrophic car crashes that has lost care coverage since auto no-fault reforms went into effect last year. She sued, saying it violated her rights. This week the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled two to one in her case, that the law as written can not retroactively take care away from crash survivors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michiganders respond to Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative

DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Biden’s decision to address the nation's student debt crisis by canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt is news that impacts many in Michigan. 1.4 million people in Michigan have student loans. Some people impacted are voicing relief. Some who don’t benefit personally say...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy