Michigan Republicans to nominate lt. gov., AG & SOS candidates Saturday
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Republican Party will officially nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state on Saturday. The party's nominating convention is scheduled for Saturday morning, and there will be at least one contested nomination. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has nominated former State Rep....
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist pushes lawmakers to pass tax holiday on school supplies
LANSING, Mich. — The Legislature is on their summer recess but Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist III is calling on lawmakers to return to Lansing and pass a tax holiday on school supplies. It’s an effort to reduce back to school costs that has just languished. “We need the...
More than 1.4 million Michiganders owe federal student loans; here's the breakdown
(WXYZ) — Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders could have all or some of their federal student loan debt wiped out after President Joe Biden announced a plan earlier this week. Under the plan, people making less than $125,000 per year will have $10,000 in student loan debt forgiven, and...
Inside Michigan State Police's active shooter simulation training ahead of back-to-school
(WXYZ) — As kids prepare to go back to school, law enforcement is preparing for any potential active shooter situations. According to the K-12 Schools Shooting Database, the past school year had 11 active shooters inside schools in America, including November's shooting at Oxford High School where four students were tragically killed.
Michigan State Police stops marijuana blood testing over accuracy concerns with results
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division announced Friday it has temporarily stopped marijuana blood testing due to an issue discovered with the accuracy of toxicology blood screens for marijuana testing. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC...
Red Wings Legend Vladimir Konstantinov's care team says Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could save his life
GROSSE POINTE, Michigan (WXYZ) — Ellen Andary from East Lansing is one of about 18,000 survivors of catastrophic car crashes that has lost care coverage since auto no-fault reforms went into effect last year. She sued, saying it violated her rights. This week the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled two to one in her case, that the law as written can not retroactively take care away from crash survivors.
AG says scammers are trying to take advantage of loan forgiveness excitement
(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sounding the alarm about scammers taking advantage of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. She says shortly after the plan was announced, she received a scam call saying in part:. “I do have you pre-qualified here for the updated...
Michiganders respond to Biden's student loan forgiveness initiative
DETROIT (WXYZ) — President Biden’s decision to address the nation's student debt crisis by canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt is news that impacts many in Michigan. 1.4 million people in Michigan have student loans. Some people impacted are voicing relief. Some who don’t benefit personally say...
