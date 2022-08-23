GROSSE POINTE, Michigan (WXYZ) — Ellen Andary from East Lansing is one of about 18,000 survivors of catastrophic car crashes that has lost care coverage since auto no-fault reforms went into effect last year. She sued, saying it violated her rights. This week the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled two to one in her case, that the law as written can not retroactively take care away from crash survivors.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO