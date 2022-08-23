ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

247Sports

Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability

Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska

For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest

Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday

Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
247Sports

LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension

LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Sophomore safety Calen Bullock taking on leadership role in Trojans' secondary

Sophomore safety Calen Bullock has his sights set high in 2022 after breaking out in a big way during his true freshman season. The local product out of Pasadena’s John Muir High School is one of just a small handful of returning starters on USC's defense under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. That has given Bullock a chance to take more of a vocal leadership role, and he has seized that opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
