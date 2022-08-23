Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Listen: Betting advice on Ohio State-Notre Dame game (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
Want to hear even more discussion about Saturday's Notre Dame at Ohio State game? Well, you came to the right place. On Sunday's On The Money show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan, hosts Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas analyzed the matchup, including betting advice. The Buckeyes are favored by 17 points and the over/under is 58.5 points. You can listen to the segment here:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson suspended indefinitely following arrest
Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely, a KU spokesperson told Phog.net. The decision comes after Wilson was formally charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon on Friday. Wilson and teammate Tanaka Scott were both arrested on Thursday afternoon. Both made their first appearance in court on Friday afternoon. Scott was not formally charged due to a lack of evidence.
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday
Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Ruffin McNeill set for emotional homecoming to ECU, this time on the opposite side of a familiar rivalry
Last November, Ruffin McNeill returned to East Carolina for the first time since his controversial firing nearly six full years prior. The emotions were somewhat mixed then, although McNeill would say the positive far outweighed any negative. McNeill will return to Greenville and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium once again next week, and...
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
Sam Houston has several players familiar to Texas A&M fans
Texas A&M is set to open its 2022 season this coming weekend against Sam Houston. The Bearkats won the FCS national title in 2020 but are transitioning to the FBS level. They will make the move in the 2023 season but, due to conference and NCAA rules, are not eligible for the FCS playoffs this year.
247Sports
Sophomore safety Calen Bullock taking on leadership role in Trojans' secondary
Sophomore safety Calen Bullock has his sights set high in 2022 after breaking out in a big way during his true freshman season. The local product out of Pasadena’s John Muir High School is one of just a small handful of returning starters on USC's defense under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. That has given Bullock a chance to take more of a vocal leadership role, and he has seized that opportunity.
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0