Murder Investigation in the 1500 blk of Ravenswood Dr
On August 27th, around 10:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Dr. for a male who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR arrived. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.
Henderson Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department arrested a man Saturday night after finding marijuana during a traffic stop. According to a press release, officers pulled over 29-year-old Kevaial Beasley around 11:32 p.m. on Fifth Street and North Green Street. During the stop, officers say they found one pound...
Wease, Brewster And Richards Arrested On White County Warrants
The Carmi Police Department has arrested three on White County Warrants. On Thursday morning, 52 year David M Wease of 1307B Oak Street was arrested at the White County Courthouse on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance. He is being held in the White County Jail on a $7500 bond. Wease is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th at 10:00 AM.
Police investigating overnight murder in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night. According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers say when they...
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night. According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.
Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead
Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
Carmi Woman Attacked in Own Home Friday Night; Suspect in Custody
A harrowing escape from what could have turned into a deadly encounter has one Carmi woman advising others to be vigilant even in a relatively safe, small town. After returning home from work as a nurse at a hospital in Evansville, Jennifer Peerman was allegedly confronted and attacked at her Third Street home. Carmi Police confirm they have the suspect in custody. Peerman says she got off work at 7 and came into a dark home and went about her routine including bathing, dinner and watching a few shows before planning to go to bed. When her cat jumped up suddenly and opened the bedroom door to exit, Peerman said she noticed the door returned shut; something she says isn’t common. Additionally, she says she heard footsteps. She called out for her eldest daughter to no reply. She immediately called her friend Amanda Williams and asked her to stay on the phone with her while she checked the house. As she walked out the bedroom door, Peerman says she saw the silhouette of a man coming for her with a knife. Armed with only a fork, a struggle ensued and the perpetrator was able to get the phone away from Peerman as she screamed for her friend to call 911. At that point, Peerman says she shoved the aggressor and ran from her home looking for help. Luckily, her neighbor Ginger Mallette answered the door and kept her safe while authorities responded.
Centralia Police officer injured following traffic stop
A 51-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a felony drug charge and felony resisting or obstructing arrest following a traffic stop where a Centralia Police officer was injured. Douglas Johnson of West 7th had bond set at $15,000 following his first appearance in Marion County Court on Friday for...
Man accused of attacking Deaconess employee while in the hospital
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after an incident that happened at a Deaconess hospital on Wednesday. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an attack that happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital on East Indiana Street. A Deaconess employee said...
1 killed in Knox County ATV crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
ATV accident claims life of Edwardsport man, police say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash Sunday morning. They say that happened around 1 a.m. on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of...
One dead after Knox County ATV accident
Knox County Sheriff's Office dispatched officers to a single vehicle ATV crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.
Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection
An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
Police Beat for Friday, August 26th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer. Douglas Johnson of West 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Sarah Niebert of Salem Mobile Home Park was arrested by Salem Police for theft. She was stopped a short distance away...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Roger Salmon, 34, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000. Jason Jones, 36, of Washington, was arrested on a count of a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence. Bond was set at $25,000. Bond was posted. Sally Lefleur,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say
Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active...
14 News Exclusive: Harbor House pastor discusses mass shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, Harbor House Pastor Coni Beck sat down with 14 News to discuss Thursday night’s mass shooting. The shooting resulted in the deaths of 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Harbor House acts as a homeless shelter for men in Henderson, but Beck...
House and car struck by gunfire in Henderson
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Henderson on Wednesday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Loeb Street and Mill Street around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, officers say they found shell casings. Victims also told police...
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
