vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
cilfm.com
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
wevv.com
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car
An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
wrul.com
Driver Steals Fuel; Runs Another Man Off Road; Still On The Lam
Details are still unknown with regard to a single vehicle traffic crash that occurred on highway one between Carmi and Crossville at around 4:15 PM, on August 19th. On August 23rd, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department went to Maier Grocery in Crossville in reference to someone driving off from the gas pump on August 19th without paying. Deputy Wicker met with Nicole Maier who reported that a Silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled into the store parking lot at pump number two. A black male got of the passenger side of the vehicle and started pumping gas. After filling the car with gas the male got back into the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver drove off. The vehicle in question then headed south on route one. The Nissan Altima passed multiple vehicles causing a vehicle headed North on Illinois Route one, driven by Zachary Nelson of Crossville to run off the roadway to keep from hitting the oncoming Nissan. Nelson hit loose material and rolled his Toyota 4Runner three times before coming to a rest in an adjacent ditch filled with approximately 3 feet of water. Nelson exited the vehicle, on his own and was seen by EMS on the scene and released. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Nelsons vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver and exact vehicle are still unknown at this time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s office locates most stolen cows as investigation continues
Marion County Sheriff’s officials say they have returned most of the 78 cows and calves stolen from a field off the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. So far no arrests have been made, but Detective Kevin Cripps told the county board Tuesday night he feels they will eventually locate those responsible for setting up the theft.
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
wevv.com
Man charged with kidnapping, assault, and strangulation in Henderson County
A man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, strangulation and burglary after an incident that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies arrested 43-year-old Thomas Lee Brooks of Clay after an incident that happened in Corydon on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Brooks...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
wevv.com
Police investigate after puppy found dead in trash bag outside dumpster
Evansville Police continue to investigate a case of animal cruelty that began on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a business strip mall on South Weinbach Avenue near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 and said they found a dead puppy laying outside a dumpster. According to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating lawn mower theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the theft of lawn mower. Police responded to a a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft on Aug. 18 about 3:54 p.m. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business at...
wrul.com
Former Carmi Woman Injured In Edwards County Shooting
An Effingham County man is now facing charges related to a shooting on Sunday in rural Edwards County. 42-year-old Sean Adam Curtiss of Altamont was formally charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges are possible as Edwards County State’s Attorney Eric St. Ledger reviews police reports of the incident. Curtiss was not permitted to possess a firearm after a 2008 conviction in Jasper County of being in possession of meth precursors. The victim was identified as Malinda Williams, a former Carmi woman. She was taken first to Wabash General Hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where her condition was listed as stable. In addition to the charge related to the alleged shooting, Curtiss was wanted on an active Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on two felony charges of driving suspended. He is being held in the White County jail in Carmi for Edwards County on an Edwards County charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class-2 felony. If convicted, the offense carries a prison sentence of 3-14 years without the possibility of probation or conditional discharge. No court dates have been set at this time.
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
