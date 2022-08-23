ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Reading, MA

tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Q97.9

Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA

Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WCVB

New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
CBS Boston

Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. 
MERRIMACK, NH
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike

A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe weather alert

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm warning in our area. There is also a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont goes until 8 p.m. WATCH...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Police rescue two missing teenage boys lost in Easton woods on Wednesday

Massachusetts State Police utilized helicopters to locate two teenagers lost inside a dense woodland area in Easton during a 4-hour search operation on Wednesday. In a statement released by Massachusetts State Police, authorities responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woodland area.
EASTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Two Leap from Second Floor to Escape Concord, NH House Fire

Two people leaped from the second floor of a house in Concord to escape a fire early Saturday morning as firefighters dealt with unexpected hose and hydrant issues. The fire on Rumford Street in Concord broke out around 12:20 a.m. with heavy flames in the back of the two story house, according to the Concord Fire Department. Fire fighting efforts were hampered when the primary attack line burst and a hydrant being used as the primary water source and unearthed itself sending a 20 foot geiser of water into the air.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
thelocalne.ws

Column: Striking out at Crane Beach

We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
IPSWICH, MA
94.3 WCYY

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
