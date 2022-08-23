Owatonna makes formal push for special session to pass bonding bill

While inflation has provided an abundance of frustration for communities, the Owatonna City Council has made it clear they are more irritated by the inaction taking place in St. Paul.

During their meeting last week, the councilors present unanimously passed — with Councilor Nathan Dotson absent — a resolution formally calling for Gov. Tim Walz to pass a special session. This resolution was drawn up under the recommendation and encouragement from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC), according to City Administrator Kris Busse.

“The Legislature failed to pass a tax bill and bonding bill, which puts the city in a tough spot,” Busse said. “We had requested $22 million in bonding funds to help offset the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion, which is necessary to continue to support our community growth.”

CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization that represents cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. According to CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson, many cities in rural Minnesota are passing similar resolutions.

“There was a lot of opportunity this last legislative session that went unrealized,” Peterson said. “You hear about the things Owatonna had at stake, and cities across the state had similar problems. During our summer conference in Red Wing, what we heard from our cities was a tremendous amount of frustration.”

Busse said between inflation impacting cost of materials, the labor shortage and supply change issues, the costs of the project has dramatically changed, putting an “undue burden” on ratepayers.

The money the city had requested through the bonding bill would have partially offset rate increases for the public, as well as supplement the overall cost of the $65 million project. When the project was first initiated in 2017, it was estimated at $37 million. The project was pushed back largely due to permitting delays through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The city also expected to received $8 million in state grant funds through the Public Facility Authority, a wastewater grant program, but that too was never approved.

According to city records, an incremental rate increase began a decade ago to plan for this project. With more than $3 million already paid into the project planning costs, and $10 million set aside in reserve funds for the project, Busse said the money requested would be crucial in maintaining affordable rates for residents and businesses in Owatonna.

“The discussion with [CGMC] is to make one last ditch effort to ask the governor to call a special session and ask them to finish their work,” Busse said.

The resolution also includes a request to increase the Local Government Aid (LGA) in the tax bill, which the city states has “not kept up with city needs and inflation,” thus “making it more difficult for cities to provide the public safety, core infrastructure, libraries and other services without imposing significant property tax increases or service cuts.”

When state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and state Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, visited the City Council in June to provide a legislative wrap-up, Busse and the councilors all expressed extreme frustration and disappointment that the two bills that would have aiding in the WWTP expansion project has failed to pass.

“We are all extremely disappointed,” said Councilor and Chair Greg Schultz. “They have to come together and work together; that’s the only way things are going to get done. It’s kind of a mess now.”

Time is money

Immediately following the end of the regular legislative session in May, CGMC called for Walz to hold a special session. Stating cities outside of the metro were still “reeling from hardships created and exacerbated by the pandemic” on top of inflation continuing to climb, CGMC urged state leadership to utilize the $9.3 billion budget surplus, along with federal funding, to increase the LGA program.

“Cities cannot wait another year to receive more LGA,” a press release stated, adding there is additional need of a bonding bill to help address infrastructure needs in Greater Minnesota. “Cities simply cannot afford to wait any longer for that funding to help meet these needs.”

Mayor Tom Kuntz expressed his own concern on not holding a special session prior to the November election.

“It we wait until next session, there could be 50 to 60 new legislators,” Kuntz said. “That could cause all sorts of problems getting things done.”

Peterson echoed Kuntz’s concerns, saying it would be also be near impossible to have a special session after the election due to holiday conflicts.

“We’ve been frustrated all summer, and recently there has been an uptick in conversation about a special session,” he said. “There are a lot of issues that complicate it, but it is important that our governor and our legislative leaders agree on a narrow set of items, such as tax and bonding bills, and things they can agree on. When other issues pop up that are controversial or contentious, they only serve as obstacles to get this bread and butter work done.”

Councilor Dan Boeke agreed, saying the time for action is now.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re on, leaning left or leaning right; let’s get our work done, you folks in St. Paul,” Boeke said. “Get your work done.”