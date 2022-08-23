Medford City Council approves preliminary tax levy increase of 6%

Medford's tax levy will increase by 6% in 2023, according to City Clerk, Administrator and Treasurer Elizabeth Jackson. The city council's unanimous approval sets the most that the City of Medford can increase the levy for 2023.

"You could always choose to decrease it," said City Administrator Elizabeth Jackson. "You cannot increase it after you accept it today. And you guys were the ones that decided on the percentage increase, so I can't imagine we're going to change it from now until December."

On Tuesday afternoon, Jackson told the People's Press that the increase would not be lower than 6%. However, she was not yet able to provide estimates on how the median homeowner would be affected.

The total preliminary levy is just under three-quarters of a million dollars. The increase is being implemented to pay for the $92,000 main street project bonds, according to Jackson.

In Other News...

During the same meeting, the council had a lengthy debate about a new LED sign that they hope to rent space for advertising local businesses and public-school announcements. The sign, which will cost the city $30,000 and is being sold by Midwest LED Sign Co. in Owatonna, was unanimously approved.

The sign was originally proposed to be a 4-foot-by-4-foot, double-sided sign with RGB lights that can display images, gifs, text, etc. However, during the discussion, the council debated making it a 6-foot-by-4-foot, one-sided sign, which would cost the same amount.

By putting the sign at a 45-degree angle, the council hoped to increase the space for advertisements and messages, without increasing the impact it would have on the city's wallet. City Attorney Mark Rahrick expressed his thoughts about the sign.

"I was just gonna suggest that at some point, you have some kind of policy as to what goes on the sign," said Rahrick. "So that you don't get some merchant from Iowa calling and saying, 'I want to use the sign.' Whether it's school or residents or city businesses."

Repeat Violation Fines to Go Up

Toward the end of the meeting, the council discussed amending the city code, regarding repeat violations. The council agreed to table the discussion, so that Director of Operations Jed Petersen could add language that more accurately defines what constitutes a repeat violation.

"Let's say it's March and you fine them," said City Attorney Rahrick. "Then, it comes to April and you fine them again ... Then, they've cleaned up their act. Then, it gets to July and they're doing the same thing again. Are you going back to $50 or are you still doubling?"

Medford Mayor Danny Thomas felt the repeat violations should reset after 90 days.

The amount of the fines would double for every repeat violation. In other words, if someone was cited for having too much litter in their yard, and the fine was $50, but they didn't pay it within 90 days (or whatever time frame the council agrees on in the future), the person would be cited again - this time, for $100. Then, $200, $400, and so on.

The maximum amount that someone could be fined is $1,000.