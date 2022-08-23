When it comes to eating on the run, Acadiana is not lacking. Many of Acadiana's favorite fill-up spots are also a great way to get a bite to eat. Gas stations in South Louisiana have tasty, maybe not the most healthy food, but it's how we roll down here. There's just something that makes you feel good when a boudin ball is fried right, or a pork chop and gravy plate lunch leaks in the bag a little bit or eating a link of boudin while you merge onto I-10. When you go into many South Louisiana gas stations, you might just come out smelling like grease, but that's okay, that just means you're home.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO