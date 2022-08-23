ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KPEL 96.5

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?

When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

West Nile Virus Back in Acadiana for First Time Since 2018

There was a time when the West Nile Virus had Louisiana residents very concerned every time they saw a mosquito. I remember in the early 2000's when I was playing football in high school that we were very mindful of mosquitoes and how a bite could potentially bring on the West Nile Virus or some other nasty disease that these insects carry. Even when the practice fields were sprayed, many of us still became a little nervous every time we heard a certain buzz.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

New Orleans Has Lost a Piece of Jazz History

New Orleans has lost another piece of Jazz history. Perseverance Hall, located at 1644 N. Villere St in New Orleans’ 7th Ward has collapsed due to the heavy rainfall that the state has been experiencing. Now, Perseverance Hall should not be confused with Perseverance Hall No. 4, an older...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Excessive Rains/Watching the Tropics – Louisiana’s Weekend

Louisiana's weekend will be affected by the weather, for the most part, those issues will come in the form of heavy rain but we do need to keep an eye on the tropics as well. The excessive rain threat has been classified as "slight" by the Weather Prediction Center. But that projection of heavier than usual downpours covers all but the extreme northwestern corner of the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Close Temporarily

One of South Louisiana's favorite places for getting up close and personal with nature will be experiencing a change in schedule here in the next couple of days. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have announced a temporary closure of the refuge during the first week of September.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident

Louisiana is a special place. Amazing culture, food, and the many different accents you'll encounter within a couple of hours' drive. Tourists are always fascinated with how we do and say things down here in the bayou. I have friends who will ask me all kinds of questions about what we say and what we eat and how to do things our way.
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
KPEL 96.5

The Greatest Crime In Education – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Best Gas Station Food Delis in Acadiana—Top 8

When it comes to eating on the run, Acadiana is not lacking. Many of Acadiana's favorite fill-up spots are also a great way to get a bite to eat. Gas stations in South Louisiana have tasty, maybe not the most healthy food, but it's how we roll down here. There's just something that makes you feel good when a boudin ball is fried right, or a pork chop and gravy plate lunch leaks in the bag a little bit or eating a link of boudin while you merge onto I-10. When you go into many South Louisiana gas stations, you might just come out smelling like grease, but that's okay, that just means you're home.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Constant Rain Could Mean Disaster For Louisiana Farmers

While the frequent rains have kept typically high August temperatures down, it has been anything but a blessing for Louisiana's farmers worried about root rot and drowning plants. "My biggest concern right now is that it won't stop raining and the forecast is for it continuing for another week," Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Even Democrats Disapprove Of Student Loan Forgiveness Plan – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Excessive Rain Threat Continues for Louisiana

The entire state of Louisiana has been placed at risk for "excessive rainfall" through at least the middle of the week and possibly longer. The high water threat comes almost six years to the day that much of South Louisiana was inundated by floodwaters in the Flood of 2016. You...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Biden’s Student Loan Gambit – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

