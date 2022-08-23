Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Texas Woman Arrested after Racist Tirade, Assaulting Group of Indian Women
A video has recently gone viral and it shows the moment when a group of Indian women were confronted by another woman outside of a Texas restaurant. The woman in question can be heard making racist remarks as she hit multiple women and eventually, reached into her handbag and threatened to shoot a woman for filming the incident.
Latest Dating Trend Involves Renting a U-Haul Truck For Date
I don't know if this is weird or if it is creepy. The new dating trend these days apparently involves a U-Haul truck and it has nothing to do with moving furniture. Apparently, some are renting the moving trucks to have dinner in them, while some are even putting air mattresses in them for the date.
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?
When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
West Nile Virus Back in Acadiana for First Time Since 2018
There was a time when the West Nile Virus had Louisiana residents very concerned every time they saw a mosquito. I remember in the early 2000's when I was playing football in high school that we were very mindful of mosquitoes and how a bite could potentially bring on the West Nile Virus or some other nasty disease that these insects carry. Even when the practice fields were sprayed, many of us still became a little nervous every time we heard a certain buzz.
New Orleans Has Lost a Piece of Jazz History
New Orleans has lost another piece of Jazz history. Perseverance Hall, located at 1644 N. Villere St in New Orleans’ 7th Ward has collapsed due to the heavy rainfall that the state has been experiencing. Now, Perseverance Hall should not be confused with Perseverance Hall No. 4, an older...
22-Year-Old Student Shot, Killed by Woman in Alabama who Posed as Stranded Driver
Reports say that a 22-year-old student from Florida was recently killed by a woman who was posing to be a stranded driver. The incident occurred in Alabama where the victim, Adam Simjee, and his girlfriend had traveled to go hiking. According to reports, the August 14th incident started when two...
New Orleans Authorities Search for Machete Wielding Suspects who Robbed Lower 9th Ward Gas Station
According to reports, two men with machetes allegedly attacked a gas station employee in New Orleans and proceeded to rob the store. Authorities are currently in search of two suspects who were allegedly involved in the Lower 9th Ward incident. Reports say that on August 20th, two suspects entered a...
New Orleans Mother, Daughter Arrested After 12-Year-Old Girl Confronted Bully with Gun Over Fight on Bus
The cries of children can be heard as a young girl bangs on the side of a school bus while brandishing a handgun in a disturbing viral video. It was a moment caught on video that has been circulating on social media and now the little girl's mother is speaking out, laying all of the blame on her daughter's school.
Excessive Rains/Watching the Tropics – Louisiana’s Weekend
Louisiana's weekend will be affected by the weather, for the most part, those issues will come in the form of heavy rain but we do need to keep an eye on the tropics as well. The excessive rain threat has been classified as "slight" by the Weather Prediction Center. But that projection of heavier than usual downpours covers all but the extreme northwestern corner of the state.
St. Landry Parish Woman Wanted for Cruelty to Animals
A St. Landry Parish woman is being sought on alleged cruelty to animals charge stemming from a neglected animal on her property. According to KLFY TV10, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for the Port Barre woman after failing to establish contact with her about the situation.
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Close Temporarily
One of South Louisiana's favorite places for getting up close and personal with nature will be experiencing a change in schedule here in the next couple of days. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have announced a temporary closure of the refuge during the first week of September.
19-Year-Old Running for Office in St. Mary Parish—Youngest in History
(St. Mary Parish) 19-year-old Ajani Conner is making political history in St. Mary Parish. Conner is running for Alderman in the town of Baldwin. He is the youngest person to run for office in the parish. The citizens of St. Mary Parish are watching history in the making in this...
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
Louisiana is a special place. Amazing culture, food, and the many different accents you'll encounter within a couple of hours' drive. Tourists are always fascinated with how we do and say things down here in the bayou. I have friends who will ask me all kinds of questions about what we say and what we eat and how to do things our way.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
The Greatest Crime In Education – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Best Gas Station Food Delis in Acadiana—Top 8
When it comes to eating on the run, Acadiana is not lacking. Many of Acadiana's favorite fill-up spots are also a great way to get a bite to eat. Gas stations in South Louisiana have tasty, maybe not the most healthy food, but it's how we roll down here. There's just something that makes you feel good when a boudin ball is fried right, or a pork chop and gravy plate lunch leaks in the bag a little bit or eating a link of boudin while you merge onto I-10. When you go into many South Louisiana gas stations, you might just come out smelling like grease, but that's okay, that just means you're home.
Constant Rain Could Mean Disaster For Louisiana Farmers
While the frequent rains have kept typically high August temperatures down, it has been anything but a blessing for Louisiana's farmers worried about root rot and drowning plants. "My biggest concern right now is that it won't stop raining and the forecast is for it continuing for another week," Louisiana...
Even Democrats Disapprove Of Student Loan Forgiveness Plan – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
Excessive Rain Threat Continues for Louisiana
The entire state of Louisiana has been placed at risk for "excessive rainfall" through at least the middle of the week and possibly longer. The high water threat comes almost six years to the day that much of South Louisiana was inundated by floodwaters in the Flood of 2016. You...
Biden’s Student Loan Gambit – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
