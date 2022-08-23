ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

EW.com

Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look

Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Paul Rudd Set To Clash With Steve Martin In Only Murders In The Building Season 3 After Twisty Finale

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the entirety of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, so be warned!. When the smoke finally cleared at the end of Hulu’s Emmy darling Only Murders in the Building — and I do mean literal smoke, even if it was just from a theatre’s fog machine — Bunny Folger’s killer was revealed to be Adina Verson’s put-upon assistant Poppy. Fans had only just learned Poppy was actually Becky Barnes, the subject of who was herself revealed to be the subject of Cinda Canning’s podcast All Is Not OK in Oklahoma. It was wild and fun and all, but let’s not fool ourselves; the biggest shocker of the episode was MCU and Wet Hot American Summer vet Paul Rudd being killed off mere minutes after his surprising introduction. But we now know Rudd will indeed be back for the previously announced Season 3!
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
TheWrap

Anne Heche Laid to Rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche has been interred at Hollywood Forever cemetery, the final resting place for scores of Hollywood legends that still serves as a public gathering place and cultural center. Heche’s remains were cremated, and were placed in a vault near the cemetery’s lake at the Garden of Legends, multiple sources...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC has given a series order to the spy drama “The Company You Keep” starring “This Is Us” alum Milo Ventimiglia, Variety has learned. The series was originally ordered to pilot as part of ABC’s 2022 pilot season slate. It will now debut at midseason on ABC in 2023. The show is based on the Korean series “My Fellow Citizens” from Korean Broadcasting System. In the American version, a night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled

Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Boss Reveals Details Behind Anthony Anderson’s Exit

The 22nd season premiere of the hit NBC crime-drama TV series Law & Order is just around the corner. However, this recently revived series will be returning without one character who returned for season 21. Now, one of the minds behind the award-winning Law & Order franchise, showrunner Rick Eid, is explaining how this character will be written out of the series as the new season hits the airwaves on September 22.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle

Alright, high-five: Patrick Warburton made a surprise guest appearance on “The Bachelorette” as contestant Zach Shallcross’ real-life uncle. The actor, known for portraying Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) quirky boyfriend Puddy on “Seinfeld,” was first seen in a promo for Monday night’s episode, which saw star Rachel Recchia join the final four (including Shallcross) for hometown dates. In the clip, Warburton says, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas” — in his signature deep drawl that he lent to Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Octavia Spencer to Join ABC’s ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ Special

ABC has enlisted celebrity assistance from Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer as they come together to celebrate TV legend Norman Lear in the upcoming special, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.” The one-night-only celebration honoring the life and legacy of the famed producer features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories in celebration of his 100th birthday. “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Little Ellen Showrunner Calls HBO Max Cancellation "Devastating"

Little Ellen showrunner Jennifer Skelly called the show's fate "devastating," but stopped short of saying that she, or other talent, woudl not want to work with Warner Bros. anymore since things are in so much flux, she admits the whole world may be different again in another year and a half. Little Ellen was cancelled ahead of its planned third season, marking just one in a long line of cancellations by Warner Bros. Discovery, who have gone all out to gut Warner's HBO Max streaming platform since their merger was finalized in May. Back in July, the project's third season was one of a number of casualties of the WBD merger, cancelled to cut costs, because Discovery over-leveraged itself to acquire Warner Bros. and needs to generate billions in quick cash to make investors happy. Season three of Little Ellen was reportedly already completed.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Community Policy