Flint, MI

Cook Family Foundation Introduces New Scholarship

GATHERED AT A STUDENT RECEPTION at the Owosso Country Club Tuesday evening are (from left) UM–Flint’s Major Gifts Senior Officer Brent Nickola, Cook Family Foundation President Bruce Cook, UM–Flint’s Undergraduate Admissions Counselor Nia Bashir-Benton, UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Advancement Shari Schrader and UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Christopher Giordano, PhD.
OWOSSO, MI
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
Michigan law enforcement agencies impacted by nationwide officer shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - The labor shortage continues to impact many professions, including law enforcement.An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan. "We're looking for men and women of quality," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. There are not many things Bouchard hasn't seen in his 20 years as sheriff, but he said the current officer shortage is unlike anything he's ever experienced. "It's just unprecedented," he said. Bouchard said his office currently has 23 road patrol vacancies and openings for more than 30 corrections positions. Those are incredibly high numbers for jobs people...
MICHIGAN STATE
Exclusive: Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
DETROIT, MI
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw

More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Magnet Fishermen Discover a Landmine in Michigan’s Flint River

People are hauling all kinds of weaponry out of America’s waterbodies these days. Illegal rockets, long guns, handguns, there’s no shortage of firepower laying at the bottom of various rivers, lakes, and coasts. Some of these items are like-new, others are rusted out and almost unidentifiable, just slime-ridden blobs of armaments past.
LAPEER, MI
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges

Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Brutal Video Shows Cops Tasing Handcuffed Woman Twice

Last month, two police officers were captured on video tasing a handcuffed woman as she screamed in pain in downtown Flint, Michigan. But rather than acknowledging possible misconduct in the disturbing footage, or naming the officers who took part in the arrest, as is fairly routine at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality, cops say they did nothing wrong.

