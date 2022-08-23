Read full article on original website
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
owossoindependent.com
Cook Family Foundation Introduces New Scholarship
GATHERED AT A STUDENT RECEPTION at the Owosso Country Club Tuesday evening are (from left) UM–Flint’s Major Gifts Senior Officer Brent Nickola, Cook Family Foundation President Bruce Cook, UM–Flint’s Undergraduate Admissions Counselor Nia Bashir-Benton, UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Advancement Shari Schrader and UM–Flint’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Christopher Giordano, PhD.
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Michigan law enforcement agencies impacted by nationwide officer shortage
(CBS DETROIT) - The labor shortage continues to impact many professions, including law enforcement.An officer shortage is a growing concern for departments across the country and in Michigan. "We're looking for men and women of quality," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. There are not many things Bouchard hasn't seen in his 20 years as sheriff, but he said the current officer shortage is unlike anything he's ever experienced. "It's just unprecedented," he said. Bouchard said his office currently has 23 road patrol vacancies and openings for more than 30 corrections positions. Those are incredibly high numbers for jobs people...
hourdetroit.com
Exclusive: Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Motel In Saginaw
More than not, you won't have to look too hard to find an abandoned piece of Michigan history. Whether it is an important piece or just a piece of history that is just purely out and about, just collecting dust. There's a motel based in Saginaw that is collecting dust...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Here are the stories, photos you may have missed from 2022 Back to the Bricks
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — For 18 years, Back to the Bricks has built its foundation in the heart of Vehicle City. Rain or shine, this year continued with that tradition as the celebration of classic cars found its way from the bricks of Saginaw Street to Grand Blanc and numerous other neighboring Genesee County cities for its 2022 events.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
Magnet Fishermen Discover a Landmine in Michigan’s Flint River
People are hauling all kinds of weaponry out of America’s waterbodies these days. Illegal rockets, long guns, handguns, there’s no shortage of firepower laying at the bottom of various rivers, lakes, and coasts. Some of these items are like-new, others are rusted out and almost unidentifiable, just slime-ridden blobs of armaments past.
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
nbc25news.com
Schools struggle to find teachers: "It feels like a revolving door right now"
FLINT, Mich. - Between Genesee and Lapeer Counties there are more than 200 teaching jobs. This is happening across the state of Michigan. For districts where the school year has started or is about to begin, they don't have enough teachers in the classrooms. There are a little more than...
michiganradio.org
Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges
Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Flint Bishop Airport’s target cities include LA, Denver, Atlanta
FLINT, MI -- Los Angeles, Denver and Atlanta are among Bishop Airport’s most-wanted destinations and an aviation analyst says the airport is in a position to land one or more of them in the next several years. Brad DiFiore, managing director of Ailevon Pacific, told a group in Flint...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
Daily Beast
Brutal Video Shows Cops Tasing Handcuffed Woman Twice
Last month, two police officers were captured on video tasing a handcuffed woman as she screamed in pain in downtown Flint, Michigan. But rather than acknowledging possible misconduct in the disturbing footage, or naming the officers who took part in the arrest, as is fairly routine at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality, cops say they did nothing wrong.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
