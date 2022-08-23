Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged: "I'm Still in Shock!"
"I was so surprised," Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard said of her engagement to Carl Radke. Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are ready to take things to the next level. The pair confirmed they are engaged in an interview with PEOPLE on Sunday, August 28. "I was so...
bravotv.com
Luann de Lesseps Is Considering a Drastic Hair Change
The RHONY cabaret star may be saying goodbye to her signature ‘do. Luann de Lesseps has long been rocking a short brunette ‘do, but she may be saying farewell to her signature style soon. The Real Housewives of New York City mom recently took to Instagram to reveal that she’s considering making a drastic change to her hair.
bravotv.com
Garcelle Beauvais Speaks Out, Thanks Fans for Support Amid Social Media Comments Made About Her Son
“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” Bravo said in a statement amid the situation. This week, Bravo shared a message of support for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais and her family following offensive and hurtful comments being made online against her teen son.
bravotv.com
This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
bravotv.com
Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Son Shams Is Getting So Big and It's Leaving Her Emotional
The Shahs of Sunset mom's 3-year-old son hit a growth spurt before heading back to school. Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes "MJ" Javid came to an emotional realization while putting together son Shams Feight’s back-to-school wardrobe: Her little boy is growing up fast. In fact, she had no choice but to buy her three year old some new duds before his first day back in the classroom.
bravotv.com
So, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora Are Now Feuding Over... an Invoice?!
In a first look at the August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, new tensions arise between the cast members. Just when you thought the ongoing tensions between Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora had experienced as many ups and downs as it could, well, in a preview at the upcoming August 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies have found a new reason to not see eye-to-eye.
bravotv.com
Heather Dubrow Shares a Glimpse Inside Son Nick’s Dorm Room
The RHOC cast member is showing off her son’s newly decorated space. Heather Dubrow’s son Nick is officially kicking off his freshman year at college. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside her eldest son’s new dorm room.
bravotv.com
Sanya Richards-Ross’ Bedroom Has Gorgeous Dark Walls with a Pop of Gold
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member explains why she “went with a dark gray” color in her stunning bedroom. In the video above, Sanya Richards-Ross explains that she designed her home’s beautiful bright white kitchen. However, when it came to deciding on the look of her bedroom, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took a very different approach.
bravotv.com
Ryan Serhant Decked Out His Brooklyn Home to Celebrate Emilia & Zena’s Return from Greece
The Million Dollar Listing agent feted his wife and daughter’s homecoming with some festive balloons. Ryan Serhant is celebrating his latest reunion with his wife Emilia Bechrakis Serhant and daughter Zena Serhant after they recently returned home to New York City after spending the summer in Greece. The Million Dollar Listing New York agent decked out his Brooklyn townhouse with some festive balloons for the occasion, as captured in a new photo on Instagram.
