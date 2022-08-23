The B20-G20 Dialogue: Women in Business Action Council (WiBAC) was held in Indonesia on August 23, focusing on raising awareness of the advancement of women in business, exploring avenues to implement WiBAC’s policy recommendations for maximum impact to empower women in the workplace, and launching the One Global Women Empowerment (OGWE) platform to encourage active participation in WiBAC initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005337/en/ Diane Wang speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue (Graphic: Business Wire) Diane Wang, Co-chair of B20 WiBAC, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate Group, hosted the third session to present B20 WiBAC key priorities and recommendations that will promote the growth of women-led businesses and bring more women into the workforce, along with Nicole Scoble-Williams, Global Future of Work Leader of Deloitte. Attendees at the event include Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Ira Noviarti, Chair of WiBAC, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, and women and child affairs ministers from the G20 member countries, including Canada, India, UK and USA.

