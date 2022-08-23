Read full article on original website
I make $114,000 a month and I know four different businesses you can begin from the ground up today for only $99
AN entrepreneur started his business from the ground up for only $99 and now makes $114,000 a month in passive income. Charlie Chang graduated college in 2014 looking for a new career plan after being rejected from medical school and taking on jobs in several fields. He began posting personal...
CNBC
Why this CEO takes job candidates out for lunch before hiring them
Leaders often say surrounding yourself with great people is key to their success, but finding those people can be easier said than done. Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO at Interbrand, revealed to CNBC "Make It" the key things he looks for when building out a team. "Try to have a diversified...
JOBS・
investing.com
Analysis-Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide
(Reuters) - Elon Musk's decision to have children with one of his top executives at Neuralink pushed the limits of corporate governance norms, according to nine corporate governance experts who offered divergent interpretations of the startup's code of conduct for employees. Known more widely for his electric car maker Tesla...
Inc.com
A Whole New Slant on Travel Expense Management
In an enlightening and entertaining interview with Inc.’s Brandview Studio, Brittany Covert, Senior Revenue Accounting Manager at Twitch, speaks to the state of business travel in the wake of the COVID pandemic and to the travel expense policies and software applications designed to make such reporting more efficient, precise and painless. Specifically, she endorses TripActions as a lifesaver when it comes to Twitch’s travel expense gathering and reporting.
mmheadlines.org
Home Mechanical Ventilation: A Multidisciplinary Approach
This course will benefit pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, physical medicine and rehabilitation clinicians, physicians-in-training, advanced practice providers, nurses, social workers, and registered dietitians who care for patients on home mechanical ventilation. After this activity, participants will safely transition new tracheostomy patients from hospital to home. The U-M Medical School is accredited...
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.
Your business needs to adapt to your employees' new needs.
Diane Wang Speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue, Shedding Light on Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Era
The B20-G20 Dialogue: Women in Business Action Council (WiBAC) was held in Indonesia on August 23, focusing on raising awareness of the advancement of women in business, exploring avenues to implement WiBAC’s policy recommendations for maximum impact to empower women in the workplace, and launching the One Global Women Empowerment (OGWE) platform to encourage active participation in WiBAC initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005337/en/ Diane Wang speaks at the B20-G20 Dialogue (Graphic: Business Wire) Diane Wang, Co-chair of B20 WiBAC, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate Group, hosted the third session to present B20 WiBAC key priorities and recommendations that will promote the growth of women-led businesses and bring more women into the workforce, along with Nicole Scoble-Williams, Global Future of Work Leader of Deloitte. Attendees at the event include Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Ira Noviarti, Chair of WiBAC, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, and women and child affairs ministers from the G20 member countries, including Canada, India, UK and USA.
ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
Executive Leadership In Uncertain Times, Part 1: Communicate, Collaborate and Commit
For leaders hoping to bring about positive changes within their organization, understanding how you can use these three Cs of change leadership can lead to great success.
Fast Company
7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy
The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is a system that matches a borrower with a lender without the intervention of a middleman. P2P lending can also be referred to as crowdfunding or social lending. Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the biggest beneficiaries of p2p lending. Many fintech companies offer P2p loans for businesses, which has immensely helped support small businesses. Here are 5 amazing ways that p2P loans can benefit entrepreneurs and small businesses in 5 Amazing Ways.
TechCrunch
Check out the official Disrupt 2022 roundtables
Disrupt attendees love roundtables — 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers, and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. These roundtables cover a range of interesting topics....
TechCrunch
Tier Mobility lays off 180 people amid poor funding climate
“Ultimately, we have to respond to the current economic and funding climate, reducing the number of projects and business lines we are focussing on as a company in order to accelerate our path to profitability,” wrote Leuschner. Leuschner also noted that he’s committed to helping those who were laid...
Mary Kay Announces Outcomes of SDG Pilot Village Project in China (2017-2021) With Release of Impact Report and Video
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Rural women comprise a quarter of the world’s population and are the backbone of their economies, comprising an estimated 40% of the agricultural labor force in developing countries as farmers, wage earners, and entrepreneurs. 1 Despite their critical contributions to local economies, they continue to face structural barriers to asset ownership, equal pay, participation in decision-making forums, and access to resources and markets. Cultural norms also result in women shouldering most of the responsibility for unpaid care and domestic work. 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005007/en/ Women from the Art Ensemble “Huobonuoma,” or “Daughters of the Moon,” showcasing their Yi embroidered costumes, an ancient handcraft representing the cultural heritage of the Yi ethnic group. (Photo: Courtesy of Waipula Villagers)
TechCrunch
BalkanID brings AI to identity governance and administration to take on SailPoint
BalkanID, which launched out of stealth in May 2022, argues that its solution, which heavily leverages AI, puts it ahead of the competition. “When it comes to the state of IGA, how it’s done depends on who you are,” BalkanID co-founder and CEO Subbu Rama told me when I asked him about the current state of the industry. “Larger enterprises usually have pricey, cumbersome/time-consuming to deploy legacy IGA tools such as SailPoint. Mid-to-smaller sized companies use spreadsheets, ticketing systems like Jira — and lots of man-hours.”
The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Black Man Achieved Financial Freedom Before 40
Many people strive for financial freedom, but few actually get there. This wasn’t a problem for Su Sanni, CEO, and Co-Founder of Dollaride. The post The Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Black Man Achieved Financial Freedom Before 40 appeared first on NewsOne.
CNBC
The future of the CEO job is becoming more techie, outside the tech industry
Most often, companies look to executives in positions like COO or CFO to fill open CEO roles. But recent chief executive officer appointments at Weber and XPO Logistics show more companies are seeing value in having a leader with a tech background. That provides a new opportunity for chief technology...
Opinion: Implement These Strategies If You Think You Might Get Laid Off Soon!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Research Highlights Aerospace and Defense Challenges and Opportunities for Workforce Transformation
RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, released today its new research paper, “ Digital Transformation Solutions: The Key to Solving Critical Workforce Challenges in Aerospace & Defense.” The research whitepaper delves into the current state of the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) workforce transformation, it outlines the impact of modernization and challenges the industry is facing providing use cases and best practices for successful implementation of digital transformation solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005308/en/ Librestream’s research details how A&D organizations can benefit from technology and solution implementations ensuring mission readiness and sustainment (Photo: Business Wire)
