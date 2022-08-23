DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Rural women comprise a quarter of the world’s population and are the backbone of their economies, comprising an estimated 40% of the agricultural labor force in developing countries as farmers, wage earners, and entrepreneurs. 1 Despite their critical contributions to local economies, they continue to face structural barriers to asset ownership, equal pay, participation in decision-making forums, and access to resources and markets. Cultural norms also result in women shouldering most of the responsibility for unpaid care and domestic work. 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005007/en/ Women from the Art Ensemble “Huobonuoma,” or “Daughters of the Moon,” showcasing their Yi embroidered costumes, an ancient handcraft representing the cultural heritage of the Yi ethnic group. (Photo: Courtesy of Waipula Villagers)

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO