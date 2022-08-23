Read full article on original website
UnitedHealthcare Awards $11M in Grants to Address Social Determinants of Health
– Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has donated $11M in grants to nonprofit organizations across 11 states. – These grants are part of our Empowering Health program focused on expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) for people in underserved communities. These grants assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.
Home Mechanical Ventilation: A Multidisciplinary Approach
This course will benefit pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, physical medicine and rehabilitation clinicians, physicians-in-training, advanced practice providers, nurses, social workers, and registered dietitians who care for patients on home mechanical ventilation. After this activity, participants will safely transition new tracheostomy patients from hospital to home. The U-M Medical School is accredited...
Grant program established for Northwest Arkansas music organizations
Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) announced this week it's launching a two-year grant program, Music Organizations Advancement Coalition, funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Details: CACHE will give a total of $1.2 million to eight local, music-focused nonprofits including:. House of Songs. City Sessions. Black Fret. Music Education...
CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, Marshall expand neurodiversity training and employment
CAI, a global technology services firm, and Marshall University’s West Virginia Autism Training Center (WV ATC), a statewide technical assistance and direct service agency providing specialized training and support to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), today announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU details an agreement for CAI’s end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, to provide work experience and employment opportunities to Marshall neurodivergent graduates, and for WV ATC to strengthen neurodiversity training for CAI employees.
48 percent of skilled nursing providers do not plan to downsize: poll
Despite economic pressures, 48% of long-term care providers that offer skilled nursing plan to keep doing so for the foreseeable future, according to responses to a newly released Ziegler CFO Hotline survey. The chief financial officers and other financial professionals responding to the survey primarily work at not-for-profit senior living...
Nicole George Joins Press Ganey as New Nursing Center of Excellence Leader
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Press Ganey, renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that Nicole George, MSN, R.N., NE-BC, has joined Press Ganey to lead its new Nursing Center of Excellence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005688/en/ Nicole George, MSN, R.N., NE-BC (Photo: Business Wire)
Mary Kay Announces Outcomes of SDG Pilot Village Project in China (2017-2021) With Release of Impact Report and Video
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Rural women comprise a quarter of the world’s population and are the backbone of their economies, comprising an estimated 40% of the agricultural labor force in developing countries as farmers, wage earners, and entrepreneurs. 1 Despite their critical contributions to local economies, they continue to face structural barriers to asset ownership, equal pay, participation in decision-making forums, and access to resources and markets. Cultural norms also result in women shouldering most of the responsibility for unpaid care and domestic work. 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005007/en/ Women from the Art Ensemble “Huobonuoma,” or “Daughters of the Moon,” showcasing their Yi embroidered costumes, an ancient handcraft representing the cultural heritage of the Yi ethnic group. (Photo: Courtesy of Waipula Villagers)
Citizen science empowers people to address global challenges
Citizen science is increasingly recognized as an important vehicle for democratizing science and promoting the goal of universal and equitable access to scientific data and information. IIASA researchers actively contribute to the development of this scientific approach and have recently published a primer aimed at both established and aspiring practitioners of citizen science to highlight key issues and how to address them.
Volunteering encourages employees to connect with each other, and their jobs
For years, researchers have known that our physical and mental well-being improves when we freely give our time to help others. And when we do so through company-sponsored programs, performance-related outcomes like job satisfaction and commitment to work also get a boost. But there has been little agreement among experts...
HABRI announces Human Animal Bond Innovation Award winners
The recipients are recognized for their innovative programs to advance the human-animal bond and help to create a more pet-friendly society. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced this week that Pet Peace of Minds, American Heart Association, and Health Alliance Medical Plans are the recipients of the Human Animal Bond Awards. The awards are given to organizations that use innovative programs to help create a more pet-friendly society while also advancing the human-animal bond.
