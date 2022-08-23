Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Crops That Grow Well In The Shade - Backyard Gardens
Do you have a lack of sun shining in your garden space? Or are you just trying your best to optimize the space you have and do some interplanting? This list of crops that do not require full sun should help!
Phys.org
Flavonoids from sorghum plants kill fall armyworm pest on corn, may protect crop
Flavonoids produced by sorghum leaves have shown promising results in combating fall armyworm larvae. When sprayed on the leaves of corn, sorghum flavonoids stunt the growth of fall armyworm and often kill the pest, Penn State researchers report in a new study. The results of the research are important, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's a good reason to wash your vegetables
How often do you wash vegetables before eating or cooking them? According to a new study, you should never skip giving your vegetables a rinse – especially if they were grown in an urban garden.
natureworldnews.com
Edible Flowers Add Flavor, Texture and Flavor; What Are the Different Kinds of Edible Flowers?
Vegetables, fruits, and edible flowers are all included in edible landscapes along with ornamental flowers. An increasingly common way to enhance the flavor and beauty of a dish is by using edible flowers. Countless cultures have been utilizing edible flowers in food for ages. Some are added to salads to...
One Green Planet
Useful Plants in the Nightshade Family and How to Grow Them at Home
The nightshade family, or Solanaceae family, is a group of plants that contains many a familiar culinary friend as well as a couple of surprises. Tomatoes, eggplant, and white potatoes all belong to the same family, as well as all varieties of the bell and hot peppers. You may not...
The best, worst and weirdest foods at the Minnesota State Fair
I journeyed to the state fair's opening day with a detailed map, two friends and a dream: to try 13 of the new foods and drinks.I succeeded, and my stomach is not happy. Here’s some of the best, worst and weirdest things I tried this year. Instant Classic: The cheese curd tacos from Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos. ($12)Delicious, over-the-top fried food starring a Midwest fair staple. You can’t go wrong. 8/10.The Tot Dog ($7), a corn dog fried in tater tot batter, is a close runner-up. 7/10. Best concept: The Sundae Sammie from Brim. ($10)The grilled cinnamon bread sandwich with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Seeds to Sow in August for a Fall Crop
A fall garden is a wonderful thing. Tomatoes and cucumbers are long gone, but there is no need to put your garden to bed, yet. If you start thinking about it in August, you can have a garden full of goodies to harvest for special holiday dinners, or any home-cooked meal, for that matter.
What's the difference between fruit and vegetables?
What's the difference between fruit and vegetables? At a glance, the answer to this question may seem pretty simple. Obvious, even. If it's sweet and juicy like a strawberry, it must be a fruit. And if it's savoury and fibrous like a carrot, it must be a vegetable. But is that how these two food groups are officially defined? Or are there any other aspects that need to be taken into account?
Grocery store owners and farmers faced with inflation
The average cost of a gallon of milk nationwide has gone up almost a dollar since 2020. “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil goes up the supply chain – starting from a grocery store, to a farm, to an animal feed store – to track down where inflation really begins.
technologynetworks.com
The Ongoing Role of Home Gardens in Conserving Central Asia’s Agrobiodiversity
Central Asia is the point of origin for a wide diversity of fruit and nut trees; including many local and wild varieties that have not been scientifically documented. A new study has analyzed the ongoing role of home gardens in conserving this agrobiodiversity, which has provided a food safety net in times of food insecurity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Verdant Tea: a simple and delicious choice straight from the farm to your home
This new model gives clean, organic, sustainable farming practices an opportunity to flourish.
Are insects edible?
Are insects edible and are there any benefits to chowing down on invertebrates? Here's what you might want to consider
kidsactivitiesblog.com
40+ Fun Farm Animal Crafts for Preschool & Beyond
Looking for farm animal crafts? This big list of farm crafts for kids includes cute farm animal crafts for kids of all ages from toddlers to preschool to older kids too! These easy farm crafts will help kids develop creativity while developing fine motor skills at home or in the classroom.
Comments / 0