You Know Okoboji, Iowa. How About Okobojo, South Dakota?
Okoboji, Iowa is one of the favorite vacation destinations in the Upper Midwest. Millions have visited there over the year, boating, camping, swimming, and relaxing. A great place to take your family or friends. Okobojo, South Dakota? Well, not so much. But there was a day when people (OK, not...
Lakefield Standard
Olson adds to list of highlights
One of the best things about living in small towns is getting to know a lot of people. One of the best things about working for a newspaper in a small town is getting to tell the stories of their triumphs. Even better than telling their stories is getting to...
Lakefield Standard
August 24, 2022
Though the end of the summer road construction season is technically in sight, it sure doesn’t seem like it across Jackson County. Highway 86 through Lakefield remains under the knife. Seal-coating work is taking place in Jackson ahead of an alley repaving project later this year. And additional seal-coating work recently took place on a stretch of Interstate 90 between […]
Lakefield Standard
Fines 8-18-22
Anderson, Gail E., San Diego, Calif., Speed $150.00. Balderrama, Priscilla A., Saint James, Speed $140.00. Baumann, Amber J., Sioux Falls, S.D., Speed $140.00. Danek, Benjamin P., Cupertino, Calif., Speed $140.00. Garcia, Carlos Humerro, Jr., Sioux Falls, S.D., Speed $150.00, Driving without a valid license or vehicle class type; multiple licenses...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KEYC
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
KCCI.com
DNR: Lake in Iowa tests 10 times over acceptable level for E.coli
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A lake in northwest Iowa is testing off the charts for E. coli. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it found 10 times the acceptable level at Spirit Lake. That's near Okoboji in Dickinson County. The DNR said the rapid growth of bacteria could...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
Lakefield Standard
Cross country, volleyball teams open their seasons this week
The first official events of the season for the Jackson County Central fall sports teams come this week. The first is a race Friday, with the next a match Saturday. The cross country team opens its season Friday morning with the Early Bird Invite in Fairmont. The meet, which takes place at the Fairmont High School, is just a 4,000-meter race for varsity boys and girls as opposed to the 5,000-meter courses they normally run.
knuj.net
FEDERAL GRANT COVERS SIX NEW ELECTRIC BUSES FOR THE AREA
The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4-million federal grant for six electric buses. These new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services in New Ulm, which will receive two buses. Minnesota River Valley Transit in St. Peter and Le Sueur will also receive two buses. SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc. in Owatonna and Prairie Lakes Transit/Faribault-Martin County Transit Board in Fairmont will both receive one bus. The funds come from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provides $5.5-billion over five years for Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The grant also covers charging equipment, tools, related infrastructure, training and administrative support. Infrastructure for the buses should be in place by September 2024 with the buses on the road by September 2025.
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
algonaradio.com
Southern Kossuth County Crash Claims the Life of Livermore Teen
–A Livermore teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southern Kossuth County Monday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr. was traveling northbound on County Road P56 in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix just before 7 PM. The accident report states that Stone Jr. ran a stop sign while crossing into Kossuth County and continued north on 150th Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
