The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4-million federal grant for six electric buses. These new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services in New Ulm, which will receive two buses. Minnesota River Valley Transit in St. Peter and Le Sueur will also receive two buses. SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc. in Owatonna and Prairie Lakes Transit/Faribault-Martin County Transit Board in Fairmont will both receive one bus. The funds come from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provides $5.5-billion over five years for Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The grant also covers charging equipment, tools, related infrastructure, training and administrative support. Infrastructure for the buses should be in place by September 2024 with the buses on the road by September 2025.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO