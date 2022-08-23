Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell shined in the final preseason game. Howell had the opportunity to close out the preseason for the Commanders and did not hold back in the passing or rushing game. The rookie quarterback out of UNC showed Washington fans what Tar Heel faithful already knew, his ability to use his feet to move the chains. Howell rushed for 62 yards on eight carries, for an average of 7.8 yards. The passing attack was also solid, completing 24 out of 35 passes for 280 passing yards and one touchdown. The one downside of the Saturday game was Howell...

