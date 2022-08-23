ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell shines in the final preseason game

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell shined in the final preseason game. Howell had the opportunity to close out the preseason for the Commanders and did not hold back in the passing or rushing game. The rookie quarterback out of UNC showed Washington fans what Tar Heel faithful already knew, his ability to use his feet to move the chains. Howell rushed for 62 yards on eight carries, for an average of 7.8 yards. The passing attack was also solid, completing 24 out of 35 passes for 280 passing yards and one touchdown. The one downside of the Saturday game was Howell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
GREEN BAY, WI

