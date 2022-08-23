‘Batgirl’ Directors Were Blocked From Grabbing Bootleg Footage On Their Phones After Film Was Canceled

Read full article on original website
Venice Film Festival Takes Flak for Honoring Accused Director
When South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk died of COVID in 2020, he was living in self-imposed exile after being accused of sexual misconduct by an array of actresses. Now the Venice Film Festival is taking flak for giving over one of its coveted slots to his last movie, Call of God. “I’d say it was a kind of fidelity to the director, a kind of mutual respect and trust between the filmmaker and the festival,” Venice Film Festival’s director Alberto Barbera told The Hollywood Reporter. “When Kim Ki-duk’s Estonian friends contacted me a year ago saying that they were working on completing the film that Ki-duk couldn’t finish, because he died during production, I thought we couldn’t let this opportunity pass.” But Kim’s accusers say they are being re-traumatized. “It’s distressing for the victims,” said the lawyer for one woman.Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
theplaylist.net
‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
theplaylist.net
Venice Film Festival Preview: 16 Must-See Films To Watch
And just like that, summer is over, and the festival season is about to start. That’s right, blockbuster season is essentially over, and now it’s time for the fall film festival circuit to produce and premiere the film titles that will be vying for Oscars later this year. As always, the Venice Film Festival kicks off the season first, and the 79th edition is as strong as ever, proving that the festival is just as important as France’s Cannes Film Festival, if not more so.
theplaylist.net
‘Fantastic Four’: ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman In Talks For Marvel’s Upcoming Film
Even though the film has a confirmed release date in 2024, there’s still a whole lot of mystery surrounding the new “Fantastic Four” movie. Namely, who are the chosen actors tasked with bringing Marvel’s First Family to life? But also, what’s going on behind the camera? You see, when the film was initially announced, Jon Watts was named as the director. However, Watts departed the project, and Marvel has yet to reveal a successor. Well, until now.
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’: Noah Baumbach’s New Film Will Feature LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song In Five Years
Brace yourselves, Noah Baumbach fans: “White Noise” has its world premiere in just five days at the Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s latest also opens up the New York Film Festival this year, too, before it hits Netflix later this year. Netflix still hasn’t provided an official release date for the film, but another bit of news related to “White Noise” should tide everyone over before it arrives.
theplaylist.net
‘The End We Start From’: Katherine Waterston To Co-Star With Jodie Comer In Apocalyptic Thriller
British actress Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel“) is set to lead a new London-set apocalypse thriller from director Mahalia Belo (“The Long Song“) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch that is based on the Megan Hunter novel “The End We Start From.” The pic’s script is also being adapted by “Succession” writer Alice Birch and sees characters navigating a mysterious environmental crisis in London as the city becomes submerged by flood waters.
theplaylist.net
Veteran Producer Dan Lin In Talks To Become DC’s Kevin Feige, Will Oversee Superhero Arm At Warner Bros.
Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery took over the film, television, and streaming divisions at DC, there had been one big mandate: find the next Kevin Feige to oversee DC Comics projects. After a search to find this unicorn, it looks like the company has found someone to fill that spot.
theplaylist.net
‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In Her Upcoming Film Although It Looks At Violence And Revenge In “Very Different Ways”
It’s difficult to determine precisely what genre Angelina Jolie’s upcoming movie “Without Blood” is. Based on Italian novelist Alessandro Baricco’s novel of the same name, the film follows a young girl over decades as she grabbles with the complex realities of war, trauma, and violence in an unnamed 20th-century country. So, which genre is it? A war film? A modern fable? In Variety’s piece about the upcoming film, Jolie has an answer of her own. “A Western? We’ve embraced that.”
theplaylist.net
‘She-Hulk’: Jessica Gao Says Hulk’s New Adventure Was To Underline It’s Jennifer Walters Show, Plus Save On VFX Costs
*Be warned there are minor spoilers ahead for “She-Hulk”*. While Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is indeed part of Marvel’s new “She-Hulk” series, he’s not the focus of the Disney+ show. And the creators of “She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law” want you to know that. So, if you’ve watched all the most recent episodes of the series, you know that the Hulk has been recently written out of the show. Why? Well, for two reasons.
theplaylist.net
‘See’: Apple TV+ Follows Jason Momoa’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Through To An Applause-Worthy End
Watching pop culture bicker with itself is a rare hoot. Last Sunday, HBO premiered “House of the Dragon,” the network’s first “Game of Thrones” spin-off; tacitly acknowledging the medieval fantasy misery fest’s brand, the pilot episode builds to a birth scene shot with grisly excess and ending with mother and child wrapped in funeral shrouds. This week, Apple TV+ kicks off the third and final season of its own “Thrones” spin-off, “See,” with a birth scene that cares about such antediluvian details as tension, stakes, and basic empathy. Dethroned tyrant queen Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) is in labor. The outlook is bleak. Then, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), Sibeth’s sister and the reigning queen, tenderly frees the babe from the amniotic sac, thumps him on the back, and gets a cry in return for her trouble.
theplaylist.net
John Boyega Has An Idea Or Two For How ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ Should Have Ended
In December 2019, “The Rise Of Skywalker” wrapped up the latest “Star Wars” trilogy, and the fan and critical response was, at best, an exasperated shrug. After Rian Johnson‘s iconoclastic take on the galaxy far, far away with “The Last Jedi,” J.J. Abrams returned to the director’s chair for “Skywalker” and made arguably the most tedious “Star Wars” film to date. Did anyone like “The Rise Of Skywalker”? Is the film even bad enough to get upset about? These are questions for another time.
theplaylist.net
Shia LaBeouf Acknowledges FKA Twigs’ Abuse Accusations: “I Hurt That Woman”
Shia LaBeouf’s comeback campaign has seemingly begun. His first film in two years—since the allegations actor/artist FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett) made against him about mental, physical, and violent abuse—“Padre Pio” directed by Abel Ferrara, is about to premiere at Venice and LaBeouf, who has been mostly quiet ever since the accusations, is finally breaking his silence. Apart from firing back at “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde and the implications that he was fired from her film—he alleges he was not—LaBeouf has conducted an interview with a priest, claiming he has found religion and was suicidal after the FKA Twigs story become public. Now he’s appeared on the new podcast of his friend and fellow actor Jon Bernthal.
theplaylist.net
‘Padre Pio’: Shia LeBeouf Says He Contemplated Suicide Before He Converted To Catholicism
Shia LeBeouf makes his acting comeback at the Venice Film Festival this year in Abel Ferrara‘s “Padre Pio.” That makes LeBeouf’s term as persona non grata in the movie industry after his ex-girlfriend Tahliah Barnett (aka: FKA Twigs) sued him for sexual battery and assault less than two years. But is LeBeouf back in Hollywood’s good graces yet? Not quite. The trial between him and Barnett doesn’t start until next April. In the meantime, though, “Padre Pio” is a good place to start for the actor’s attempt at a redemption arc, especially given Ferrara’s history at the Venice Lido.
